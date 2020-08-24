Commvault appoints Sunil Mahale as VP, Sales Engineering and Emerging Technology, APJ

Read Article

Commvault has appointed Sunil Mahale as vice president, sales engineering and emerging technology, Asia Pacific Japan (APJ), reporting to Callum Eade, Vice President and Managing Director, APJ. Mahale will manage the rapid integration of Commvault’s latest innovative technology offerings, extending the flexibility and simplicity of our cloud solutions into the pre-sales and technical teams to deliver the best solutions and services for our customers and partners.

Mahale brings a proven track record of building new enterprise capabilities and solutions across international markets in US, Europe and APJ, achieving market growth as well as customer success and penetration in both new and established markets. Prior to joining Commvault, Mahale held multiple regional leadership positions with NetApp, EMC, Hitachi, ThoughtSpot and Nutanix.

“I am excited to join Commvault at this pivotal moment not only in Commvault’s evolution but also at the forefront of a global accelerated digital transformation never seen before. Commvault has a strong foundation of innovation, great products and the best customer support available in the market; and recently was named leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the 9th consecutive year.” said Mahale, “I am privileged to be part of a solid Commvault foundation and to contribute to shaping and building the momentum where innovative technologies can bring differentiation, competitive advantage and market relevance in these challenging times.”

Commvault continues to strengthen our team with the right industry expertise and strategic minds to drive a consistent level of operational excellence and continued expansion into new routes to market. Together with an enhanced portfolio of products and services that can be used to intelligently manage data and to deliver simple and cost-optimized solutions to transform enterprise data management so that customers are ready for the challenges of today.

“With vast experience leading teams across the diverse region and the critical management of product life cycle and product integration on enterprise software, cloud computing and data management, Sunil is an ideal choice to head our sales engineering team through our commitment to simplify and support our customer data management journey and our ongoing transformation to hybrid cloud solutions with emerging SaaS technology,” said Callum Eade. “We are thrilled to have him; with a product founder mentality, he will add bench strength to an already future ready organization, guiding our technology leadership into new directions and building a team of sales oriented engineers enabled with best-in-class portfolio to support our customers and partners.”

