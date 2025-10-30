Commvault brings conversational AI to cyber resilience management

Commvault has unveiled a breakthrough innovation that makes conversation the new interface for enterprise resilience management.

Through its new Model Context Protocol (MCP) server, Commvault enables secure integration between enterprise systems and leading GenAI assistants such as OpenAI’s ChatGPT Enterprise and Anthropic’s Claude. This allows users to interact with Commvault Cloud in natural language — using simple, everyday dialogue to configure, monitor, and execute data protection tasks safely and efficiently.

The MCP server acts as a policy-driven bridge that brings human-level simplicity to backup and recovery operations while maintaining enterprise-grade security. Users can now automate complex resilience activities conversationally — asking questions, initiating backups, or checking recovery status — just as they would communicate with a colleague.

A typical exchange could look like this:

User: “Is my instance of DocuSign backed up?”

AI: “You don’t have a DocuSign backup yet. Would you like me to set it up?”

User: “Yes.”

AI: “Perfect, I’ll configure it now. Would you like me to schedule recurring backups?”

Unlike passive chat interfaces, Commvault’s conversational AI can perform authorized actions within enterprise policy frameworks — from setup to execution — ensuring both simplicity and compliance.

Christopher N. Colla, Vice President of Information Technology & CIO at B&G Foods, said, “It’s so easy to ask our AI assistant to handle a backup or check recovery status — the same way we ask it to write an email or summarize a report. Now, that simplicity applies to keeping our data safe.”

Johnny Yu, Research Manager at IDC, called the move “a pragmatic application of GenAI for data protection,” emphasizing how it strengthens traceability and accountability for AI-driven actions.

According to Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault, “We’re moving beyond conversational interfaces to enable agentic resilience — where AI can act on behalf of teams, safely and transparently. By adopting the Model Context Protocol, we’re aligning automation with the NIST Risk Management Framework to bring simplicity and trust together in the age of AI operations.”

Each interaction with Commvault Cloud is governed by its policy-based MCP server, which enforces authentication, encryption, and role-based access. Crucially, Commvault does not train external AI models with customer data, ensuring complete privacy and compliance.

Key Benefits:

Conversational simplicity: Manage resilience tasks through natural dialogue.

Trusted automation: AI actions governed by enterprise policies and compliance controls.

Speed and clarity: Real-time visibility into protection status and coverage.

Comprehensive reach: Works across SaaS, cloud, and hybrid environments.

Commvault’s conversational resilience capabilities will debut in private early access at SHIFT 2025 this November, with public early access in early 2026 and general availability by spring 2026.