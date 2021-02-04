Commvault debuts major new SaaS and Hybrid Cloud Workloads for Metallic, continues global expansion

Read Article

Commvault has announced another expansion of its award-winning Metallic Backup-as-a-Service (BaaS) portfolio. On the heels of last quarter’s accelerated innovation, Metallic is adding new data protection solutions, features, and enterprise workload support including: enhanced SaaS application protection with the introduction of Metallic Salesforce Backup and Microsoft Teams recovery enhancements; the addition of Oracle and Active Directory to Metallic Database Backup; and the expansion of its hybrid cloud capabilities with the addition of HyperScale X as a fully integrated appliance and edge offering for Metallic.

In addition, Metallic is now generally available in 23 countries in total, announcing support for nine new countries in the EMEA region today, including Austria, France, Germany, Norway, Poland, Portugal, South Africa, Spain, and Switzerland.

“As we continue our global rollout of Metallic, we’re finding more and more customers around the world are immediately grasping the value and inherent simplicity that cloud-native, as-a-service data protection can bring to their environments,” said Manoj Nair, General Manager, Metallic. “With our new offerings like Salesforce and Oracle backup and our unique SaaS Plus capabilities, Metallic solutions offer customers what no other cloud-delivered backup service can match: the most comprehensive portfolio of BaaS solutions and the flexibility to backup each data source to the optimal storage target–whether that be cloud or on-premises storage, or the new HyperScale X for Metallic at the edge for ultimate performance with BaaS simplicity.”

“The rise in both remote work and potential data risk is driving strong demand for cloud-based data protection solutions that offer customers the security, agility, and functionality needed to not only continue day-to-day operations, but in many cases, to exceed them,” said Vinny Choinski, Senior Validation Analyst, Enterprise Strategy Group. “With the continued expansion of Metallic’s SaaS Plus portfolio, Commvault has created an impressive backup-as-a-service ecosystem – a comprehensive range of offerings supporting enterprise-wide workloads to the backup target of choice, whether it’s on-prem, in the cloud, or to the HyperScale X appliance.”

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]