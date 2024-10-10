Commvault enhances Google cloud support with advanced backup and cyber recovery solutions for Google Workspace

Commvault announced an expanded relationship with Google Cloud with the launch of Commvault® Cloud Backup & Recovery for Google Workspace.

This new solution, which is targeted for availability by the end of the calendar year, will deliver comprehensive, end-to-end enterprise-grade protection for Gmail, Google Drive, and Shared Drives, helping to keep valuable data safe, compliant, and recoverable – all with the simplicity of SaaS. Commvault offers built-in Google Cloud Storage for Google Workspace protection while providing the broadest workload protection across SaaS, hybrid, and cloud native workloads.

Commvault’s doubling down on Google cloud

With support for Google Workspace, Commvault will offer Google Cloud customers new opportunities to safeguard their critical data with enhanced security, streamlined recovery processes, and scalable cloud solutions.

Benefits include:

Comprehensive protection: Google Workspace customers will be able to effortlessly discover active data, rapidly recover from inadvertent or malicious data deletion, and maintain a copy of valuable data in the Commvault Cloud for compliance mandates.

Multi-layered cyber resilience: With stringent security standards, privacy protocols, and zero-trust access controls built-in, Google Workspace customers will benefit from the multi-layer data protection provided by Commvault Cloud – which can help minimize the impact of cyberattacks and combat today’s data loss threats.

Simplicity of SaaS: Google Workspace customers will also enjoy the freedom Commvault Cloud provides. Commvault Cloud delivers cost-effective data protection with the simplicity of SaaS, avoiding infrastructure and management overheads with subscription-based licensing including unlimited long-term retention.

Cloud-first cyber resilience

Commvault is further expanding its Google Cloud capabilities with Cloud Rewind™, which integrates Appranix’s innovative application rebuild capabilities into the Commvault Cloud platform, providing Google Cloud customers with an automated, cloud-native rebuild solution to rapidly recover from cyber incidents.

Earlier this year, Commvault announced support for object retention lock for Google Cloud Storage, providing customers with immutable cloud storage on Google Cloud’s infrastructure. Designed to be an unalterable object storage layer, this is another way that Commvault is offering customers a strong defence against ransomware.