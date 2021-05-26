Commvault expands SaaS portfolio

Read Article

Commvault has announced the expansion of its Metallic software as a service (SaaS) portfolio and a new unified Intelligent Data Services Platform designed to meet organisation’s growing demand to intelligently manage their most critical asset to their data.

Commvault is expanding its enterprise-grade SaaS data management offerings with the introduction of Metallic Backup for Microsoft Dynamics 365, giving customers support for all three Microsoft clouds—Microsoft Dynamics 365, Microsoft Office 365, and Microsoft Azure. This follows the addition of HyperScale X for Metallic, a fully integrated, scale-out on-premises storage target for Metallic backup as a service that delivers choice for hybrid cloud data protection. With today’s expanded offerings, customers have even more flexibility to realise the benefits of SaaS-delivered backup, anywhere and everywhere.

“By seamlessly integrating Commvault HyperScale X and Metallic, we offer customers what we call the ‘power of AND’—the ability to extend between on-premises and cloud with a single integrated solution. We are giving customers a variety of delivery models, a robust portfolio of new services, and the continuous innovation they’ve come to expect from Commvault,” said Sanjay Mirchandani, President and CEO, Commvault.

“Customers need the simplicity and flexibility that SaaS enables, and no vendor in the market is positioned like Commvault to help them embrace the possibilities of this future,” added Mirchandani.

