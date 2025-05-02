Commvault introduces the next evolution of cleanroom recovery to further reduce the risk of restoring compromised infrastructure

Commvault announced highly differentiated capabilities with its Cleanroom Recovery offering that usher in a new era in end-to-end recovery following cyberattacks.

Studies show that it takes enterprises 24 days, on average, to recover after a cyber incident. Much of that time is not only spent recovering the data, but the infrastructure – databases, applications, and operating systems – that power and run the data. Commvault accelerates the infrastructure recovery process by bringing what’s called “Factory Reset” to the company’s Cleanroom Recovery technology.

With Factory Reset, which is generally available today, after an attack takes place, companies can rapidly restore their infrastructure within a cleanroom, using a pre-defined, validated, clean image, and, unlike traditional resets, offers a customisable recovery point-in-time. This advancement, which is also referred to as “pave/repave,” is significant for a few reasons. First, companies don’t have to worry about restoring infrastructure that’s tainted by ransomware. The image is hardened and verified in advance. Second, once the infrastructure is restored, organisations can quickly rehydrate those systems with data, helping to speed up the overall recovery process. Third, with Factory Reset, administrators can focus on validating recovered data in the cleanroom instead of worrying about the underlying infrastructure.

“Commvault Cleanroom Recovery isn’t just about having an isolated environment; it delivers tangible results that impact the business. Previously, recovery could take more than seven hours, causing significant disruption. Today, our Cleanroom environment ensures zero wait time for most applications—services are ready instantly,” said Nate Hauenstein, IT Global Infrastructure & Operations Director, Chart Industries, Inc. “Reducing that downtime so dramatically is critical – it minimises disruption, protects revenue, and proves the value of investing in advanced, validated recovery solutions like Commvault.”

Commvault Cloud Threat Scan + Cleanroom

Commvault is not just focused on recovering clean infrastructure, but clean data after a cyberattack. This is why Commvault is also bringing its threat scanning capabilities to Cleanroom Recovery. With Commvault Cloud Threat Scan, organisations can scan their recovered data in a cleanroom as another way of making sure their data is clean. This gives security and IT teams an added layer of confidence and can help enterprises remain in a state of continuous business after bad actors strike.

Extending Cleanroom Recovery to Managed Service Providers

As more and more companies determine what’s required to be minimally viable following an attack, managed service providers (MSPs) are also focused on helping enterprises be resilient. Commvault is now extending the power of Cleanroom Recovery to MSPs so that they can offer this technology to their customers.

“One of the key benefits of Cleanroom Recovery is the peace of mind it provides. Our clients know that their data is being handled with the utmost care and precision,” said James Watts, Managing Director, Databarracks. “With these new capabilities, Commvault is delivering a controlled environment with increased accessibility and choice, real-time threat detection that helps minimise the risk of reinfection, and a recovery process that’s as efficient and reliable as possible.”

“We’re thrilled for the new enhancements to Cleanroom Recovery. The integration with Commvault Cloud Threat Scan is a differentiator in the market, offering real-time threat detection and response. Plus, the automated recovery of file shares and the Factory Reset with pave/repave capabilities significantly reduce downtime and help ensure that our clients’ systems are restored to a pristine state,” said Greg Jehs, VP Managed Services, Meridian IT. “Simply put, the continuous innovation and growth around Cleanroom Recovery enables us to provide our clients with the best service possible.”

“The integration of Factory Reset and Threat Scan into Cleanroom Recovery is a testament to the evolving nature of cyber threats and the need for resilience that spans infrastructure and data,” said Matt Bynum, Senior VP, Managed Services, Verinext. “These features will enable us to provide a more robust and comprehensive service, helping us ensure that our clients’ infrastructures are not only restored but also free from any malicious elements.”

Building on a Good Thing

These advancements with Cleanroom Recovery build on previously announced capabilities that empower enterprises to advance resilience. For example, with Cleanroom Recovery organisations can rapidly and regularly test and, if necessary, retest their cyber recovery plans with ease across their IT infrastructure. Additionally, AI-enabled Cleanpoint™ Validation automatically empowers customers to rapidly identify the last clean recovery point. And, with Cleanroom Recovery, users can customise recovery sequences, so data is recovered in a logical order.

“When we built Cleanroom Recovery, we intentionally architected it as a cloud-native solution to fundamentally change how organisations approach recovery — not just after an incident, but proactively through automated, high-frequency testing,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer at Commvault. Unlike traditional approaches, cloud-based cleanrooms enable customers to spin up multiple isolated recovery environments in parallel, without concerns around compromised firmware or underlying hardware. And we’re not stopping at data recovery — we’re doubling down on infrastructure recovery, automation, and orchestration. As threat actors become more sophisticated, we’re helping our customers stay ahead with aggressive innovation and operational resilience at scale.”