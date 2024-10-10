Commvault launches Cloud Rewind – Transforming how cloud-first organisations quickly recover and rebuild after a cyberattack

Commvault announced the availability of Cloud Rewind on the Commvault Cloud platform. This unique offering, which integrates cloud-native distributed application recovery and rebuild capabilities from the Appranix acquisition, gives cloud-first organisations a secret weapon to transform their cyber resilience capabilities.

Today, when organisations are attacked, restoring the data is only half the battle. The truly laborious task is actually restoring the distributed cloud applications, which are used to run and power that data.

Think of it like this: a typical enterprise organisation may use as many as 3711 cloud applications spanning various services like finance, HR, and operations. After an attack, organisations often can’t resume “business-as-usual” operations until many of those applications are rebuilt in a step-by-step, systematic, time-consuming way. The majority of enterprises report that it takes more than a week to return to normal operations, according to Commvault’s latest research. That’s too long. But, with Cloud Rewind, that’s all changing.

Cloud Rewind offers a truly unique approach that transforms and simplifies cloud cyber recoveries. It’s designed to quickly restore an organisation’s entire cloud application and data environment – including all the necessary cloud infrastructure configurations – in a highly automated way. By combining data recovery – the sole focus of traditional data protection tools – with cloud-native application and infrastructure rebuild automation, Cloud Rewind helps customers get back to business within minutes after a cloud services outage or ransomware attack, akin to a “cloud time machine.”

Advanced cloud rewind capabilities

Cloud Rewind introduces an advanced set of unique capabilities designed to help businesses bounce back from cyber incidents with exceptional speed and efficiency.

Reduce organisational risk with resource discovery: automatically identifies and catalogues all cloud components in use, offering full visibility into what assets need protection and recovery. So that nothing critical is missed in the recovery process, even in complex, multi-cloud environments.

Reduce operational confusion and toil with app-centric dependency mapping: analyses and defines the intricate relationships between various cloud components. This feature accelerates the task of piecing these dependencies together after an incident, making the rebuild process much faster. So, when a system is restored, all connected resources and services are aligned, with little to no human involvement.

Keep security teams in-sync with drift analysis: helps return restored systems to their correct state by identifying and correcting any deviations (or “drifts”) from the original configuration. This proactive capability keeps tabs so that restored systems are aligned with their secure and functional state after an incident.

Automated cyber recovery testing with Recovery-as-Code: captures not only the data but also the full map of applications, infrastructure, and networking configurations. This means that systems can be restored with their complete operational blueprint intact, reducing guesswork for a thorough recovery.

Avoid wasting cloud resources with on-demand cloud reconstruction: puts it all back together, helping customers swiftly rebuild both the data environment and its supporting infrastructure. This provides organisations with a secure and operational cloud environment, ready for immediate use following a disruption.

Integrated application-centric cyber recovery and disaster recovery: Cloud Rewind integrates with Commvault Cloud data resilience capabilities to help organisations rapidly recover from short-term failures to debilitating cyber-attacks with a few clicks.

Cloud Rewind supports all major public and private cloud platforms, including Amazon Web Services (AWS), Google Cloud Platform (GCP), and Microsoft Azure, for true customer cloud choice.

Cyber resilience dashboard

Complementing Commvault’s cloud-native rebuild technology is its new Cyber Resilience Dashboard. This dashboard provides continuous ransomware readiness assessments that make it easy for organisations to understand where they have gaps in their resilience plans. It also delivers actionable insights to improve resilience and recovery readiness. The dashboard provides a view across the entire data estate, assessing components such as testing frequency and success, and availability of immutable air-gapped copies of critical data. Leveraging that information, organisations receive a grade based on their readiness to recover and recommendations on improving it.