Commvault Launches HyperScale X, Marking First Portfolio Integration of Hedvig Technology

At the Commvault FutureReady 2020, Commvault, a recognized global enterprise software provider in the management of data across cloud and on-premises environments, has announced the launch of Commvault HyperScale X. HyperScale X is the latest generation of Commvault’s fully integrated scale-out data management solution, and is the first product in the portfolio to integrate technology from the recent Hedvig acquisition.

Commvault Hyperscale X is an intuitive and easy to deploy scale-out appliance that is fully

integrated with Commvault’s intelligent data management platform. Integrated with the power of Commvault Hedvig, Hyperscale X provides unmatched scalability, security, and resiliency to accelerate an organization’s digital transformation journey as they move to hybrid cloud, container, and virtualized environments. Its flexible architecture allows customers to get up and running quickly and grow as their needs demand.

Improvements include enhanced resiliency by maintaining availability in the event of concurrent hardware failures, providing improved SLAs and minimized operational impact. HyperScale X also delivers high performance backup and recovery via the Hedvig file system’s scale-out capabilities that improves performance as you scale.

Commvault HyperScale X delivers:

 Simple, flexible data protection for all workloads including containers, virtual,

and databases

 Optimized scalability to easily grow as needed, on-prem and to the cloud

 Trusted security, including built-in ransomware protection and AI/ML anomaly

detection

“Integrating Hedvig’s scalable and resilient scale-out file system with the latest generation of Commvault HyperScale X is critical to customer success with our solutions,” said Ranga

Rajagopalan, Vice President, Product Management for Commvault. “Hedvig offers modern data infrastructure for the modern data center—and when combined with Hyperscale X, boosts resiliency, backup and recovery performance, and agility when customers need it most.”

