Commvault recognised as a leader for 13th consecutive time in the 2024 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions

Commvault announced that the company has been positioned by Gartner as a Leader in the 2024 Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Backup and Recovery Software Solutions. Commvault’s evaluation was based on specific criteria that analysed the company’s overall Completeness of Vision and Ability to Execute.

The Commvault Cloud platform offers a comprehensive suite of data protection and cyber resilience solutions designed to meet the diverse needs of hybrid enterprises. It offers advanced security and AI features to safeguard data against cyber threats, modern backup and recovery capabilities, and integration with leading cloud providers and security partners. By leveraging Commvault’s unified approach, organisations can reduce complexity, enhance data visibility, and advance cyber resiliency, all while optimising costs and improving operational efficiency.

“To be recognised by Gartner as a Leader in this Magic Quadrant for 13 consecutive times takes a lot more than luck. We feel it requires a deep understanding of customers’ data protection and cyber resilience challenges and the ability to deliver solutions that uniquely address these pain points,” said Tim Zonca, Vice President, Portfolio Marketing, Commvault. “We believe what truly sets Commvault apart is the ability to protect more workloads, provide enterprise-grade data protection, offer simple and scalable recovery, and uniquely advance cyber resiliency all on one platform.”

A Gartner Magic Quadrant is a culmination of research in a specific market, giving you a wide-angle view of the relative positions of the market’s competitors. A Magic Quadrant provides a graphical competitive positioning of four types of technology providers, in markets where growth is high and provider differentiation is distinct.