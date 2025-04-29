Commvault strengthens cyber recovery offerings with CrowdStrike incident response

Commvault announced an expanded partnership with CrowdStrike. Together, the companies are delivering a trusted pathway to CrowdStrike’s elite incident response services, supported by Commvault’s recovery expertise — helping organisations worldwide recover faster and stay better prepared for cyberattacks.

Through this expanded partnership, the two companies are delivering coordinated cyber recovery and incident response services to help joint customers improve readiness, respond faster, and achieve cleaner recoveries.

With ransomware attacks happening every 14 seconds and average recovery times spanning 24 days, IT and security teams, as well as system integrators, are looking for vendors who are collaborating and combining best-in-class services and solutions. These efforts not only address what happens before and during an attack but also support recovery when it becomes a critical lifeline for organisations.

“Today’s threat landscape demands more than just security – it requires resilience,” said Alan Atkinson, Chief Partner Officer at Commvault. “Our expanded partnership with CrowdStrike brings together exceptional incident response capabilities from CrowdStrike and leading data recovery and resilience solutions from Commvault to help joint customers identify and quickly address cyber incidents and recover swiftly and effectively.”

“Cyber resilience isn’t just about recovery, it’s about being ready at every stage of an attack,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “Our expanded partnership with Commvault brings together industry-leading threat intelligence, incident response expertise, and robust recovery capabilities to help organisations identify risks faster, recover smarter, and strengthen their overall security posture. In an AI-accelerated world of relentless and sophisticated threats, security and IT teams need to operate as one, and this collaboration helps make that possible.”

Delivering proactive preparedness and rapid recovery

This expanded partnership delivers a unified suite of services, including CrowdStrike’s elite incident response services and Commvault’s Guardian retainer-based services offerings, which provide readiness assessments, recovery validation, recovery testing, and incident response recovery assistance. For customers, this means: