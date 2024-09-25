Commvault Strengthens Cyber Resilience for AWS with Clumio Acquisition

Commvault, a leading provider of cyber resilience and data protection solutions for the hybrid cloud, announced it will acquire Clumio, a technology leader in data protection for critical cloud data in AWS.

This transaction enables Commvault to leverage Clumio’s AWS offerings to provide cyber resilience to next-generation applications built on AWS. Clumio serves a wide range of customers including Atlassian, Cox Automotive, Duolingo, and LexisNexis.

More and more organisations are relying on Amazon S3 as their de facto storage offering, including for AI development in the cloud. Clumio has brought groundbreaking innovations to market in this area, including technologies that enable customers to have near-instant access to their Amazon S3 data during a time-critical recovery operation.

“In the event of an outage or cyberattack, rapidly getting back to business is paramount to our customers,” said Commvault CEO Sanjay Mirchandani. “Combining Commvault’s industry-leading cyber resilience capabilities with Clumio’s exceptional talent, technology, and AWS expertise advances our recovery offerings, strengthens our platform, and reinforces our position as a leading SaaS provider for cyber resilience.”

“At Clumio, our vision was to build a platform that could scale quickly to protect the world’s largest and most complex data sets, including data lakes, warehouses, and other business-critical data,” said Poojan Kumar, co-founder of Clumio. “Joining hands with Commvault allows us to get our cloud-native offerings to AWS customers on a global scale.”