Commvault unveils data rooms to securely bridge enterprise data and AI platforms

Commvault has launched Data Rooms, a secure environment that allows enterprises to safely connect trusted backup data to AI platforms or internal data lakes.

Designed to help organizations transform protected data into AI-ready assets, Data Rooms combines governed, self-service access with built-in classification and compliance controls — enabling responsible data activation without increasing risk or complexity.

“As organizations accelerate AI adoption, many still face challenges in making their data both accessible and trustworthy,” said Pranay Ahlawat, Chief Technology and AI Officer, Commvault. “With Commvault Data Rooms, enterprises can confidently export and harness their historical data with the AI platform of their choice, unlocking new opportunities for intelligence, innovation, and business growth.”

The new solution operates within Commvault Cloud’s zero-trust architecture, offering encryption, role-based access controls (RBAC), and full audit trails. It bridges the gap between data protection and data activation, ensuring that data remains governed, compliant, and traceable as it moves from backup to analytics environments.

Key Highlights:

Accelerate Insights: Streamline access to historical data and export it in open AI-ready formats such as Apache Iceberg or Parquet to power model training and analytics.

Ensure Compliance: Enable AI-driven classification, redaction, and audit-ready controls to protect sensitive data throughout activation.

Simplify Operations: Replace manual ETL workflows with automated data discovery and curation for platforms like Snowflake and Microsoft Azure.

According to Jonathan Brown, Lead Analyst at Omdia, “Commvault’s Data Rooms connect resilience and analytics in a controlled, auditable way, helping enterprises operationalize AI faster without increasing risk.”

With Data Rooms, Commvault reinforces its position at the intersection of data protection and AI innovation — empowering enterprises to safely leverage trusted data as a foundation for intelligent transformation.