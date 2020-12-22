Companies inclined to accelerate investments in Cloud and Edge Technologies in 2021: Survey

Read Article

Micro Focus revealed that in the quest towards digital resiliency, 51 percent of companies in India will accelerate their investment in cloud and edge technologies over the next 12-18 months. This survey was conducted on the sidelines of the company’s flagship enterprise and government customer event in India – Technology Horoscope 2021.

The survey conducted with over 350 unique organizations threw up some interesting insights on the technology outlook for companies for the upcoming year:

Substantial impact on cloud infrastructure and applications investment plans for 2021 –32 percent of the respondents want to increase cloud related investments in 2021. About 23 percent mentioned that investment plans will be curtailed slightly for both on -prem and cloud infrastructure and applications. However, 18 percent mentioned that there would be no change for them.

In the quest towards digital resiliency, cloud would be key – More than half (51 percent) mentioned that investment in the cloud and edge technologies would be critical. According to 23 percent of the respondents, work from home processes would be a key focus area to strengthen. Over 16 percent said they would focus on applications re-engineering over the next 12-18 months.

Too many applications hinder DX – 49 percent of the respondents believe that the pandemic has led to a sprawl of quickly engineered infrastructure and application that will in fact impede the speed of digital transformation.

AI imperative for DX – About 53 percent of enterprises believe in nurturing data and AI skills internally and will continue to invest in building internal resources for usage. However, 23 percent mentioned that they prefer to work with external partners for data and AI related requirements. 25 percent of the enterprises stressed that Big Data and AI are long-term goals and not immediate focus areas.

Micro Focus along with IDC presented the theme – “DX Quantum Leap” to discuss the brave new world and key trends by the analysis acquired by research and surveys conducted across the globe. During the event, Micro Focus announced its customer promise as High Tech, Low Drama for enabling a quantum leap in the digital transformation of customers. Micro Focus aims to combine pragmatism, discipline, and customer-centric innovation to deliver trusted, proven solutions that customers need to succeed in the rapidly evolving marketplace.

Micro Focus also hosted the 3rd edition of its Women in Technology panel with the theme of ‘Mentoring the Next Generation of Women Leaders’. As a part of this annual event involving eminent women leaders from corporations like SBI, EY, Deloitte, HP Enterprise, Vodafone, ITyukt Digital Solutions, IDC, JioSaavn, and Siemens Healthineers deliberated on the topic. The discussion revolved around the implications of the pandemic at the workplace, and the power of equality, and inclusivity that are critical to the sustainability and resiliency of a long-term social and workforce transformation.

“As we adapt to new realities, the rules of business are being rewritten with new technologies, engagement models and customer expectations. The coming year will demand organizations to balance the speed of digital transformation with the pragmatism needed to run the business and manage costs as the survey findings underline. Micro Focus is uniquely positioned to help customers run and transform and achieve overall business resilience. By combining customer-centric innovation with open and cloud-based solutions, we can help protect current and future IT investments helping customers bridge existing and emerging technologies, said Genefa Murphy, Chief Marketing Officer, Micro Focus.

“At, Micro Focus, we focus on helping customers adapt and succeed in the digital economy as a critical market need and a cornerstone of our vision. With a broad portfolio, backed by robust analytics intellectual property that delivers the insights, efficiencies, and automation necessary to succeed in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace, Micro Focus helps customers attain the four critical outcomes of digital transformation: to accelerate application delivery, simplify IT transformation, strengthen cyber resilience, and analyze in time to act. Micro Focus is committed to delivering High Tech, Low Drama to its customers,” said Saurabh Saxena, Country Director – India, Micro Focus.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at [email protected]