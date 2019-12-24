Compuage joins hands with GOQii

GOQii, the smart-tech-enabled preventive healthcare platform, announced their tie up with Compuage Infocom for their general trade across India during its annual event #ReimagineHealth in Mumbai recently. GOQii is working on its vision of ‘The Internet of Health’ by making preventive healthcare accessible under the GOQii ecosystem.

Compuage, a leading Value Added Distributor having strong presence in India & SAARC, has a deep understanding of global, local requirements with regards to sales & marketing, technical & pre-sales support, financing, inventory management, business intelligence, supply chain expertise, managed services and more. Compuage’s strong network and channel partner reach Pan India will enable GOQii to leverage its reach in general trade fraternity and strengthen GOQii’s objectives.

Bhavesh H Mehta, Chairman & MD, Compuage Infocom said, “We are delighted to partner with GOQii for their range of healthcare & fitness devices. GOQii’s platform of providing preventive healthcare platform is unique and given the state of ‘Sickcare’ delivery infrastructure the brand has tremendous scope in India. Their model of retail distribution very well fits into our business model and aligns well with our network. Our nationwide presence, counting no less than 800 cities and 12,000+ channel partners we are certain that we will be able to expand and promote GOQii to the largest possible audience.”