Compusoft Advisors Unveils New Identity: Empowering Enterprise Transformation with AI

A New Identity That Reflects Our Legacy and Future

Compusoft is proud to introduce our new identity: Compusoft Advisors—evolved from Compusoft (World of Software).

This transformation marks a bold step forward—honoring our roots while embracing the future.

Why the New Identity?

The word “Advisors” reflects our shift from being a software reseller to becoming a solution provider & a strategic partner—offering consultative, enterprise-wide services that go beyond software implementation.

Our refreshed brand identity features:

A digital-first, agile design that supports AI innovation, sustainability, and scalable global delivery.

A visual representation of our transition into a future-ready, enterprise-focused solutions partner.

A clear signal of our commitment to meaningful business impact across industries and geographies.

What Sets Us Apart

We now operate confidently across all customer segments including the enterprise segment—with the scale to deliver complex, global solutions and the agility to tailor innovation for each business at speed of a boutique consulting practise.

We stand apart through a powerful combination of

Enterprise Application Expertise

25+ years of experience delivering Microsoft Dynamics 365 ERP, CRM, and end-to-end enterprise automation.

Agility & Customisation

Our agile delivery model allows us to rapidly respond to business needs—crafting scalable, industry-aligned solutions for SMBs and large enterprises alike.

We take the time to understand your unique business processes, identify pain areas, and automate them with precision, ensuring faster outcomes and long-term value.

Real-World Business Value

We drive transformation that matters—automating workflows, ensuring compliance, and accelerating decision-making with measurable outcomes.

Global Reach

Our consulting, enablement, and implementation services extend beyond India—from APAC to global markets—underlining our export excellence and cross-border delivery strength.

Microsoft Recognition

Our work has been consistently acknowledged by Microsoft, reinforcing our technical credibility and leadership in the partner ecosystem.

Customer Trust & Innovation Edge

Continuous innovation and consistent delivery have earned us deep customer trust and a strong edge in enabling AI-led transformation.

Our Core Solutions & Services

Enterprise Business Applications – Microsoft Dynamics 365 (ERP & CRM)

Low-Code/No-Code Digital Transformation – Microsoft Power Platform

Workplace Productivity & Collaboration – Microsoft 365 with Copilot

Cloud AI & Analytics – Azure Data & AI

Custom AI Agents – Microsoft Copilot Studio

Azure – Cloud migration and Modernisation

Sustainability Solutions – Microsoft Cloud for Sustainability

Industry-Focused Custom Solutions

Workshops & Enablement Programs

Migration & Upgradation Services

Integration Services

Consulting & Advisory

Licensing & Subscription Management

Ongoing Maintenance & Support

Our Continued Mission

While our identity has evolved, our mission remains clear:

To be your trusted AI Saarthi—guiding your business through every phase of innovation with clarity, agility, and impact.

We operate at an enterprise level, powered by a skilled, future-ready team, and driven by a culture of responsiveness, innovation, and trust.

We understand the real challenges in your business processes, and we’re here to simplify and automate what matters most—driving meaningful transformation at every step.