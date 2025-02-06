Consistent and Redington collaborate to drive innovation in IT and surveillance solutions in India

Consistent Infosystems, better known as Consistent, has announced a strategic partnership with Redington Limited. This collaboration will enable Consistent

Infosystems to deliver its cutting-edge products to a wider customer base across India, enhancing accessibility and availability for enterprises and consumers.

Through this alliance, Redington will leverage its extensive distribution network and market expertise to ensure seamless delivery of Consistent’s industry-leading solutions, including surveillance systems, networking products, storage devices, and computing peripherals. This partnership marks a significant step towards strengthening Consistent’s position in the Indian market and catering to the increasing demand for high-quality IT and surveillance solutions.

Speaking on the partnership, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder & CEO, Consistent Infosystems, said “We are thrilled to collaborate with Redington, a trusted name in the distribution sector. This partnership aligns with our mission to bring high-performance IT and surveillance products to customers across India. With Redington’s robust distribution capabilities, we are confident that our innovative solutions will reach businesses and individuals more efficiently, ensuring reliability and superior performance.”

The partnership between Consistent Infosystems and Redington underscores their shared commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. By combining Consistent’s extensive product range with Redington’s unmatched distribution reach, this collaboration is poised to drive growth and accessibility in India’s IT and surveillance markets