Consistent expresses gratitude to valued partners on the completion of FY 2024-25

As the Fiscal Year 2024-2025 comes to a successful close, Consistent also known as Consistent Infosystems, extends heartfelt gratitude to its valued partners, distributors, and stakeholders. The unwavering support and collaboration of these partners have been instrumental in driving innovation, growth, and success for Consistent throughout the year.

Reflecting on the past year, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CMD of Consistent Infosystems, expressed appreciation, stating, “Our journey of growth and success is a testament to the strong relationships we have built with our partners. Their trust and commitment have fuelled our ambition to deliver cutting-edge technology and best-in-class solutions. As we move into the new fiscal year, we look forward to strengthening these partnerships and achieving greater milestones together.”

The past year has been marked by significant achievements for Consistent Infosystems, including the launch of advanced IT and surveillance products, strategic expansion into new markets, and industry recognitions. These accomplishments have been possible due to the relentless efforts of its channel partners and stakeholders, who play a crucial role in the company’s sustained success.

Looking ahead to 2025-2026

As Consistent embarks on the new fiscal year, the company remains committed to delivering innovative technology, expanding its product portfolio, and enhancing customer satisfaction. With an ambitious roadmap ahead, the brand is geared up to introduce next-gen solutions while continuing to foster strong collaborations with its partners.

Consistent Infosystems sincerely thanks all its partners for their continuous support and dedication. Together, the company aims to set new benchmarks in the industry and drive unparalleled growth in the coming year.