Consistent Infosystems Expands Power Accessories Portfolio with New High-Performance Mobile Chargers

Consistent Infosystems has introduced two new mobile charging solutions designed to meet the growing demand for safer and faster power delivery across both enterprise and consumer environments. The launch features the 45W Flash Charge 2.0 Charger and the 15W Fast Charger, both of which are equipped with Type-C cables and designed to support a wide variety of device ecosystems.

The 45W Flash Charge 2.0 is tailored for heavy mobile users, field technicians, and professionals who require rapid charging to maintain productivity. It supports Super VOOC charging and includes Smart IC-based power management along with multi-layer protection features such as over-voltage, short-circuit, and overheating safeguards — essential for business users who rely on reliable mobility.

The 15W Fast Charger is aimed at everyday use across home, office, and travel environments. Lightweight and compact, the charger includes the same protective features and intelligent output regulation to ensure consistent performance under varying operating conditions.

Commenting on the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CMD & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, stated that the new additions align with the company’s commitment to developing practical, safety-focused accessories that complement modern digital workflows.

For IT channel partners, the expanded charger range strengthens Consistent’s accessories portfolio at a time when demand for dependable power solutions continues to rise across end-user segments. Both chargers come with a six-month warranty and are available through the company’s online platform.