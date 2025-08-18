Consistent Infosystems Hosts Distributor Meet in Chhattisgarh, Showcases New Products, Schemes, and Partner Initiatives

Consistent Infosystems successfully hosted its Distributor Meet in Chhattisgarh, bringing together the top 50 distributors and over 200 leading dealers from across the state. The event served as a platform to strengthen partnerships, unveil new schemes, and share the company’s vision for future growth.

Representing Consistent Infosystems at the event were Mr. Nitin Bansal, CMD and Co-Founder, who shared the inspiring journey of Consistent and key milestones achieved with the support of partners; Mr. Yogesh Aggrawal, CMD and Co-Founder, who delivered a comprehensive product brief covering the company’s diverse portfolio; and Mr. Ritesh Das, Marketing Lead, who presented success story of innovation implementation.

The event also featured several partner-focused initiatives, including 24×7 service support through an AI-powered chatbot, demo videos for quick problem-solving, engaging unboxing videos highlighting product features, State wise CCTV installer meets , Online training programs for CCTV installers, and monthly online Partner meets for new product launches — with a strong focus on surveillance solutions gaming segments.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Nitin Bansal said, “Our growth is inseparable from the success of our partners. This meet is not only about introducing innovations but also about reinforcing our shared journey towards greater success.”

Adding to this, Mr. Yogesh Aggrawal said, “We believe in building solutions that empower our partners to grow with us. The feedback and energy we witnessed today reaffirm our belief that strong collaboration is the key to sustained innovation and market leadership.”

Mr. Chandan Kumar, Vice President of Sales, officially launched the new FTS Scheme, offering attractive rewards such as the Almati Trip and a Goa Trip for top Regional performers. A special scheme exclusive to the event was also announced for secondary partners. The meet further facilitated valuable one-on-one interactions, enabling partners to share feedback directly with the leadership team.

Also present at the meet were Mr. Kuldeep Singh, Sales Head; Mr. Pawan Singh, Surveillance Category Manager; Mr. Nitish Kumar, Technical Support Lead; and Mr. Govind Singh, Branch Manager – Chhattisgarh, who actively engaged with partners and addressed technical queries.

With a strong turnout of top 50+ distributors and 200+ Top enthusiastic dealers participation, the Chhattisgarh Distributor Meet reaffirmed Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to innovation, service excellence, and partner growth.