Consistent Infosystems Launches new Mini Wi-Fi USB Adapter

A Wi-Fi connection is a basic requirement for to aid one in accomplishing primary tasks. But at the same time, these devices depend heavily on electricity to function, are tricky to connect with old PCs as well as are impossible to carry. In such a case, mobile hotspots came in handy but a better solution for the same is Wi-Fi adapters. Consistent Infosystems, a leading provider of IT hardware, security and surveillance, print consumables, and electronics and home entertainment products in India, has launched an all-purpose mini Wi-Fi USB Adapter that works perfectly fine to fulfill all your needs.

The portable product comes with a USB style form factor that connects easily to all devices supporting speed of up to 150 Mbps and 300 Mbps. Beneficial for those who live or work in remote areas where local internet is limited, or for those who travel a lot. The Consistent Wi-Fi USB Adapter is multifaceted as it comes with second generation high speed mode i.e. USB v2.0.

The USB Adapter can be computed to support Access Point Mode for Hotspot Interface USB 2.0 to boost connectivity. This important portable gadget is vital for video streaming and internet calls on the go. Its miniature design means that one can connect it to their desktop or laptop and leave it there instead of removing it after use.

“Consistent Infosystems continues to drive innovation in the technology landscape, and these newly launched USB Adapters showcase our intent to keep delivering cutting-edge innovative products with enhanced quality” said Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems Pvt. Ltd.

Riding on its innovative approach for over a decade, Consistent Infosystems has grown successfully and in the coming days, the brand will be launching new range of gaming keyboards and mouse to expand its product portfolio.

The Consistent Wi-Fi mini USB Adapter 150 Mbps is available at a MRP of RS 499 while the USB Adapter 300 Mbps is priced at RS 999, both comes with a 1-year warranty period. Users can buy these products from Amazon and through their website or their branches across India.