Consistent Infosystems launches new range of Made in India Surveillance Cameras

Security is a major concern in today’s day which has been turn into a huge industry and it has given rise to an increased demand for security and surveillance equipments with high-end features and economical in pricing. Sensing this opportunity, Consistent Infosystems, one of the fastest-growing Indian IT brand with products catering to the IT, Electronic & Home Entertainment Industry has introduced new range of Made in India surveillance cameras in India boosting it already strong Security & Surveillance product portfolio. The new range of surveillance camera offers complete surveillance solution and includes Smart Wireless 4G PT Camera, 4G Solar Camera, Wireless Pan-Tilt Wifi 3MP/4MP Mini Wi-Fi P2P Plug and Play Hassle Free, 4G Camera Colour Camera and CCTV Camera 4G Dome.

Consistent Infosystems offers an extensive range of Surveillance Cameras and Network Video Recorders (NVRs) that are packed with advance features, offers robust and futuristic built, and most importantly is backed by Consistent emphasis on reliability and quality. Plus, with advanced features like Two-Way Audio, Solar Charging, Smart Wi-Fi App Control and Night Vision, you can communicate with anyone on the other end of the cameras and get clear footage even in low-light conditions.

Speaking about the launch of new range of surveillance cameras, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “Consistent Infosystems continues to drive innovation in the surveillance landscape, and these new range of cameras launched showcase our dedication to keep delivering cutting-edge products with enhanced quality and are aptly suited for Indian market conditions. These surveillance cameras stand as a testament to our commitment to offering state-of-the-art security that will protect our customers and their loved ones lives.”

Nitin Bansal, MD and Co-Founder, CONSISTENT INFOSYSTEMS PRIVATE LIMITED said, “We are launching new products in our security and surveillance portfolio to increase our product range in this segment and in future, we will launching new devices to create a robust security and surveillance product line for our customers.”

Features of Newly Launched Surveillance Cameras:

1. Wireless 4G PT Cameras

3MP HD Resolution

Support Two-Way Audio Communication, Motion Detection, Human Tracking. Alarm Push

and Multi-Platform Remote Monitoring

Dustproof and Waterproof, suitable for indoor and outdoor applications

2. 4G Solar Camera

3MP HD Resolution

Support Two-Way Audio Communication, Motion Detection, Human Tracking. Alarm Push and Multi-Platform Remote Monitoring

Dustproof and Waterproof, suitable for indoor and outdoor applications

Dual Lens (4mm and 8mm)

Dual Light Vision with 10X Digital Zoom

Panel Capacity: 7 watts

Battery Capacity: 1800mAh

3. Wireless PAN Tilt Wi-Fi 3/4MP Mini Wi-Fi P2P Plug & Play

3MP HD Robot Wi-Fi Camera

Self Hotspot Connection for Local View Detection

Smart Humanoid Tracking and Alarm Push

Two Way Audio Communication

Support TF Card 256GB and Cloud Storage (Optional)

VMS for PC

4. 4G Colour Camera

Mobile App

128GB Storage Capacity with SD Card and Cloud Storage

Dual Light Colotr Vision with IR LED for clear night vision

3MP HD Resolution

Audio-Video Recording

2 way audio intercom

Intelligent Detection

5. CCTV Camera 4G Dome