Consistent Infosystems Triumphantly Hosts “Surveillance Meet 2024” in Bilaspur

Consistent Infosystems is elated to declare the resounding success of its “Surveillance Meet” at The Emerald, Bilaspur. This powerhouse event boasted attendance by Yogesh Agrawal (Dynamic CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent) alongside Chandan Kumar (VP Sales), Devashish Pandey (Product Manager-Surveillance), and Ritesh Das (Marketing Manager).

The meet unveiled Consistent’s new and cutting-edge surveillance segment which included Cameras, CCTV Cables, CAT6 Outdoor & Indoor Cable, Racks, Routers, CCTV SMPS, PoE Switch, NVR/DVR and Micro SD electrifying the audience with live demonstrations of the latest, game-changing surveillance products. A formidable gathering of partners, system integrators, installers, and distributors from across Chhattisgarh seized the opportunity to engage directly with Consistent’s top brass, delving into the company’s revolutionary technology and ambitious future plans.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent, delivered a powerful address, stating, “We are exhilarated by the overwhelming success of the Consistent Surveillance Meet 2024. This landmark event propels Consistent Infosystems to new heights as we launch our groundbreaking surveillance segment. Our state-of-the-art products and the fervor of our partners and attendees reaffirm our relentless pursuit of excellence in surveillance technology. We are eager to forge ahead with robust collaborations and unparalleled growth in this dynamic industry.”

The event’s agenda was aggressive: amplify brand dominance, unveil cutting-edge surveillance products, and foster unfiltered interactions with distributors, dealers, and installers. The climax of the event was a high-energy recognition and rewards segment, celebrating the invaluable contributions of our partners and their teams.

Consistent Infosystems with an extensive network of over 65+ service centers across India guarantees top-notch after-sales support. At Consistent, unparalleled quality and exceptional service are the bedrock of our operations, ensuring absolute customer satisfaction at every turn.