Consistent Infosystems unveils MINI-UPS for uninterrupted power during critical moments

Consistent Infosystems, one of India’s fastest-growing brands in IT hardware, consumer electronics, and security solutions, has announced the launch of its latest innovation — the MINI-UPS, a compact yet powerful backup solution engineered to deliver seamless power continuity for essential devices during sudden outages.

The newly introduced MINI-UPS is designed for today’s hyper-connected environments where routers, surveillance systems, and small electronic devices must remain operational at all times. With a power input and output range of 11.4V to 12.5V, the device ensures stable performance without fluctuations, maintaining uninterrupted connectivity even during frequent power cuts.

Powered by a high-capacity 2200mAh × 2 battery, the MINI-UPS provides dependable backup, offering extended runtime to keep internet access, security monitoring, and critical tasks running smoothly. Its microcontroller-based architecture intelligently regulates power flow, ensuring maximum efficiency while preventing overloads or instability.

Adding an extra layer of safety, the MINI-UPS comes with short-circuit protection, deep discharge protection, and support for 12V/2A applications, making it a reliable choice for home and office users seeking stable power delivery. The device also supports online UPS functionality with zero lag, ensuring instant switchover during outages without disrupting connected devices.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD & Co-Founder, Consistent Infosystems, said:

“Our mission has always been to provide technology that empowers users in their daily lives. The MINI-UPS is designed to eliminate the frustration caused by unpredictable power cuts by ensuring that essential devices continue to function uninterrupted. This compact, smart, and dependable solution reinforces our commitment to building products that serve the real needs of India’s digital-first consumers.”

Ideal for Wi-Fi routers, ONT devices, CCTV cameras, biometric systems, and other low-power electronics, the MINI-UPS delivers the perfect blend of portability, safety, and performance. With its launch, Consistent Infosystems expands its power solutions lineup, strengthening its position as a trusted provider of reliable and value-driven technology for customers across India.

About Consistent

Consistent Infosystems is a leading provider of IT hardware products, Networking & Surveillance products, Print consumables products, and Electronics & Gaming Segment products in India. It started its glorious journey back in the year 2011 from the Capital city of India, New Delhi. Since the venture started, CONSISTENT Infosystems has become one of the fastest-growing Indian IT organizations in the era of technology and has already put its remarkable footprints in the Information Technology, Electronics & Home Entertainment industries. Recently, CONSISTENT has been recognized as the “Fastest Growing Gaming Brand of 2025“and “Best Gaming RAM Yeti Series of 2025” by NCN and “Fastest Growing Gaming Brand and Best Brand in Solar Camera Category by IT Voice.

CONSISTENT Infosystems has grown successfully over the years and has increased its footprint across all major states in India. Today the company has 24+ branches, a portfolio of 450+ products, 100+ Service centers, 400+ direct employees, exports to 17+ countries, more than 4000+ channel partners PAN India and more than 5.5 Crore+ Happy Customers. Quality and Service are the only modus operandi for CONSISTENT and with these parameters in sync, the brand has defined the working ethics of the organization nationally as well as on a global level.