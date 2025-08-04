Consistent introduces advanced 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras with multiple lens options

Consistent has expanded its security portfolio with the launch of three new 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras in 12MM, 8MM, and 6MM lens options. Built for both indoor and outdoor applications, these cameras offer reliable performance, sharp image quality, and advanced features to meet the growing need for dependable surveillance solutions.

All three models are equipped with essential features, including multiple angle adjustment, 3D noise reduction for enhanced clarity, an inbuilt microphone for audio capture, ONVIF support for broader compatibility, and a weather-proof body for year-round durability. With built-in Power over Ethernet (PoE), installation is seamless and clutter-free. The cameras are differentiated by their field of view and colour video visibility, making them suitable for varied monitoring needs.

The 12MM 4MP IP Warm Bullet Camera is the most powerful in the lineup, designed for long-range surveillance needs. It provides clear colour video up to 60 meters, making it ideal for large outdoor areas like parking lots, building perimeters, and industrial zones. Its sturdy build and high-precision lens ensure excellent performance even in low-light conditions.

Advertisement

The 8MM 4MP IP Warm Bullet Camera balances reach and compactness, offering clear visibility up to 40 meters. This model is suitable for medium-sized spaces such as office entrances, school campuses, or retail areas, where reliable surveillance is needed without sacrificing field of view.

The 6MM 4MP IP Warm Bullet Camera is suited for shorter-range applications, delivering sharp video up to 30 meters. It’s perfect for indoor spaces or small outdoor areas like doorways, corridors, or residential compounds, where focused surveillance and easy installation are priorities.

Speaking about the launch, Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said: “Security is no longer an optional investment; it’s a necessity for both homes and businesses. Our new 4MP IP Warm Bullet Cameras are built to address this need with dependable technology and easy-to-use features. At Consistent, we are focused on delivering products that are not just high-performing but also practical and accessible for our customers.”