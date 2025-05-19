Consistent launches cutting-edge B2C sales portal to revolutionise IT hardware and surveillance solutions

Consistent has announced the launch of its new direct-to-consumer (B2C) sales portal. The platform has been developed to make it easier for customers to explore and buy a wide range of tech products, right from the comfort of their homes.

Over the years, Consistent has built its presence through a strong distribution network. With this step into direct online sales, the company is now aiming to serve individuals and small businesses more efficiently by offering a simple and secure way to access its latest offerings.

“We’ve always believed in keeping things simple and reliable for our customers,” said Yogesh Agrawal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent. “This new portal reflects that approach. It’s not just about selling products—it’s about offering people dependable tools that support their everyday tech needs.”

Key features of the B2C sales portal:

Wider product access: Customers can browse through a full range of IT products including print consumables, gaming gear, networking equipment, and modern surveillance solutions.

Straightforward experience: The website is designed for easy navigation, helping users quickly find what they need without unnecessary complexity.

Data safety first: Transactions and personal information are protected by standard security protocols, giving users peace of mind while shopping.

Customer support that listens: From pre-purchase advice to post-sale help, the support team is ready to assist every step of the way.

Timely deliveries: Products are shipped promptly, with a focus on safe and efficient logistics.

With the growing demand for reliable tech solutions at home and in small offices, Consistent’s new online platform makes it easier for consumers to access quality products directly, without relying solely on retail channels. This move also reflects the company’s broader vision of adapting to the changing ways in which customers prefer to shop.