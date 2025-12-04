Consistent launches high-performance HDMI Extender series for seamless long-distance HD transmission

Consistent Infosystems has further strengthened its connectivity portfolio with the launch of its latest HDMI Extender 60M Standard and HDMI Extender 60M KVM models — engineered to deliver reliable, high-definition signal transmission over long distances with unmatched ease.

Both extenders support HDMI transmission over a single CAT5E/CAT6 cable, ensuring simplified installation without the need for complex wiring. Capable of delivering 1080p60 high-definition video, these devices ensure a stable and distortion-free viewing experience across extended distances — up to 50 meters on CAT5E and 60 meters on CAT6 cables.

Designed with user convenience in focus, the extenders feature a plug-and-play setup that requires no technical expertise. The 60M Standard model operates with a DC5V/1A power supply, while the 60M KVM variant offers enhanced flexibility with PoE (Power over Ethernet) support, eliminating the need for an additional power source on the receiver end. The KVM functionality further enables remote keyboard and mouse control, making it ideal for professional environments such as control rooms, server management, and digital signage systems.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Aggarwal, CMD and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said, “With the introduction of our HDMI Extender 60M Standard and 60M KVM, we continue our mission to deliver innovative, high-performance connectivity solutions tailored for modern digital environments. These extenders ensure seamless long-distance transmission, effortless setup, and dependable performance — empowering users with technology that is both efficient and easy to integrate.”

With this launch, Consistent Infosystems reinforces its commitment to delivering robust, future-ready AV solutions designed to enhance productivity, simplify installations, and support high-quality multimedia experiences across professional and home environments.