Consistent launches new high-performance keyboard range

Consistent, an IT hardware and solutions brands, has expanded its portfolio with the launch of four cutting-edge keyboards — Consistent Waves, Moonlite, STORM, and PARADOX. With offerings tailored for everyday users, professionals, and gamers, the new lineup is engineered for comfort, performance, and durability, backed by sleek design and advanced features.

Meet the New Lineup

– Consistent Waves Wired Keyboard (CTGK1110)An ideal choice for home and office use, the Waves keyboard combines simplicity and performance. Featuring USB Plug-and-Play connectivity, soft keystrokes, and a slim, modern profile, it ensures a comfortable typing experience. The 1.5-meter copper-wired cable provides flexibility in workspace arrangement, while the keyboard’s durable build promises long-term reliability.

– Consistent Moonlite Wired RGB Keyboard (CTGK1113)Built for professionals who appreciate style — and gamers who demand responsiveness — the Moonlite keyboard delivers on both fronts. Its vibrant RGB LED lighting, 26-key anti-ghosting, and noise-free keys provide smooth performance and precision. The water-resistant design adds an extra layer of durability for all-day, everyday use.

– Consistent STORM Gaming Triple Mode Wireless RGB Keyboard (CTGK1130)Designed for high-performance gaming and multitasking, the STORM keyboard features triple-mode wireless connectivity for unparalleled flexibility — including support for USB Plug-and-Play. With 19-key anti-ghosting, vibrant RGB backlighting, and a sleek profile, it’s built to deliver quick response times and smooth gameplay across all setups.

– Consistent PARADOX Gaming Wired Keyboard (CTGK1112)With a bold design and dynamic rainbow breath lighting, the PARADOX keyboard brings immersive aesthetics to any gaming setup. Engineered for precision, it offers crisp keystrokes, USB Plug-and-Play convenience, and a 1.5-meter cable for optimal desk management. It’s a great blend of visual appeal and gaming-grade performance.

Each model comes with a 1-year warranty and is available through shop.consistent.in, Amazon, and Consistent’s nationwide network of authorized distributors and retail partners.