Consistent launches premium 305 CCA cable for high-performance networking

Consistent Infosystems, better known as Consistent, is proud to introduce its latest offering, the Consistent 305 CCA Cable (Model No. CT-CC-305M-E). Designed for superior networking and reliable connectivity, this high-performance cable brings unmatched durability, efficiency, and versatility to various professional and personal applications.

Consistent 305 CCA Cable is engineered with premium specifications to deliver top-notch performance and reliability. It features a Cross Filter for seamless data transfer and a superior-quality Conductor to minimise signal loss. The HDPE Insulation Layer ensures exceptional durability and protection, while the High-Density PVC Quilt enhances flexibility and safeguards the cable in diverse conditions. Designed as a CAT 6 UTP 25AWG/4P cable, it adheres to ANSI/EIA TIA 568B standards, ensuring global compatibility. With 4 pairs of 23AWG conductors for high-speed data transmission and a generous length of 1000Ft (305M), the cable offers maximum coverage for a wide range of networking applications.

The cable is designed to operate in extreme temperature conditions ranging from -20°C to 75°C, making it ideal for robust networking needs. Its flame-retardant PVC material ensures safety during installation, while the compact packaging size (37x37x22 cm) and lightweight design (8.7 Kg) make storage and handling convenient.

Speaking about the launch, Mr. Yogesh Agrawal, CEO and Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, said “The launch of the Consistent 305 CCA Cable is a testament to our commitment to delivering superior connectivity solutions that cater to the evolving needs of our customers. Designed with precision engineering and premium materials, this cable ensures reliable performance, durability, and safety, making it an ideal choice for diverse networking requirements. At Consistent, we strive to set new benchmarks in quality and innovation, and the 305 CCA Cable is yet another step in that direction.”