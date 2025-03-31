Consistent Infosystems has revamped its service center in Nehru Place, New Delhi. The upgraded facility is designed to provide a superior customer experience with faster turnaround times, enhanced technical support, and a more efficient service process.

The revamped service center reflects Consistent Infosystems’ commitment to customer satisfaction, ensuring that clients receive seamless support for their IT and surveillance products. Equipped with cutting-edge diagnostic tools and staffed by highly trained professionals, the center is set to provide prompt and reliable solutions to customers.

Speaking on the development, Yogesh Agrawal, Co-Founder and CEO, Consistent Infosystems, stated, “Our goal has always been to provide our customers with the best service experience. With this revamp, we are strengthening our support infrastructure to ensure faster and more efficient service delivery. Nehru Place is a key business hub, and this upgraded facility will help us cater to our customers with even greater efficiency.”

Adding to this, Nitin Bansal, Co-Founder and Director, Consistent Infosystems, said, “Customer satisfaction is at the core of our operations. The newly upgraded service center in Nehru Place is a testament to our ongoing efforts to enhance service quality. By integrating advanced service mechanisms and streamlining processes, we are ensuring that customers receive top-notch support.”

With this revamp, Consistent Infosystems aims to set a new benchmark in after-sales support, reinforcing its position as a trusted IT and surveillance solutions provider. The company remains committed to innovation, customer-centric services, and continuous improvement to meet evolving market demands.