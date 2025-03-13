Consistent unveils advanced 4G linkage cameras for next-gen surveillance

Consistent Infosystems has launched its latest security solutions—the 4G Solar Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt Camera (CT-CM-6 MLPT) and the 4G Linkage Mini Pan-Tilt, ATC Camera (CT-CM-4 MLPT). These advanced cameras offer high-resolution imaging, AI-driven monitoring, and seamless mobile connectivity for enhanced surveillance.

Designed for both residential and commercial applications, the cameras integrate AI-powered motion detection, two-way audio, and mobile app monitoring. The CT-CM-6 MLPT model features dual 3MP cameras, a built-in solar panel, and battery for uninterrupted outdoor operation, while the CT-CM-4 MLPT offers dual 2MP cameras with an expanded field of view. Both models support up to 256GB SD card storage, are IP66-rated for durability, and include a 10X digital zoom for detailed imaging.

Yogesh Agrawal, CEO & Co-Founder of Consistent Infosystems, highlighted the company’s commitment to innovation, stating, “Our new 4G Linkage Cameras provide cutting-edge security, seamless connectivity, and real-time monitoring to ensure peace of mind.”

Available through Consistent Infosystems’ distribution network and online marketplaces, the CT-CM-6 MLPT is priced at ₹10,999, while the CT-CM-4 MLPT is available for ₹7,999. With these latest offerings, Consistent Infosystems continues to redefine modern security solutions.