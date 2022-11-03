ControlZ sets up industrial repair facility for smartphones in Gurgaon

ControlZ, a smartphone renew specialist brand, selling as good as new smartphones has announced plans to set up a state-of-the-art industrial repair facility called Renew Hub in the Maruti Industrial area, Gurgaon. With an investment of $ 2 Million, the renew-hub will empower a unique kind of industrial know-how which will enable ControlZ to renew smartphones with limited components. The Renew-hub is built as per ISO and IGBC standards.

Nestled across 20,000 sq. ft. ControlZ’s renew hub houses a fully integrated hi-tech facility that would be completely powered with solar energy and will enable it to increase the production capacity by 6,00,000 units per annum. ControlZ aims to roll out more than 40,000 units of renewed smartphones by the end of FY 2023. Construction of the facility plans to use alternative materials for minimising emissions in the atmosphere. The company said 40% of the Renew hub will be reserved for green areas and this section of the hub would be left for recreational activities.

Commenting on the same Mr. Yug Bhatia, Founder and CEO ControlZ said, “We made a strategic decision to create this new centre of excellence to consolidate ControlZ’s expertise in renewing the pre-owned smartphones. Refurbishing is almost absent in the smartphone preowned market because of the absence of high-quality components. Our process uses different technologies to disassemble, renew each component separately and assemble the device back again.Also the use of robotic precision grading, cosmetic grading is consistent. When scaled this will significantly decrease our cost and increase the quality at the same time, Having the opportunity to completely revolutionise the smartphone pre-owned market.”

The Renew hub will incorporate an ultra-modern automated mechanism for renewing devices, getting the precise quality checks done and efficient mechanised storage solutions for these renewed smartphones with the help of advanced robotics. Furthermore, the company promotes sustainability by introducing the concept of sustainable building that would set a benchmark, showcasing how industrial buildings can be set up in an eco-friendly manner.