Conversation intelligence platform Convin raises INR 2.5 crore from Titan Capital, 9Unicorns

Convin, a startup specialising in conversation analysis for remote and inside sales teams, has announced that it has raised INR 2.5 crore in a pre-seed round of funding led by Titan capital and Unicorns. Several marquee investors, including Kunal Shah, Founder, Cred; Abhishek Goyal, Founder, Tracxn; Ramakant Sharma, Founder, Livspace; Sunder Nookala, Founder, Huminos and Rajesh Razdan, Founder, Devtron Labs, also participated in the round. The Bengaluru based startup will use the funds to develop its products and build the core team to achieve product-market fit.

Convin has been co-founded by IIT Delhi Alumni Ashish Santhalia (CEO), Atul Shree (CTO), Durgesh (CPO) and Bharat Patidar (COO). It enables sales professionals to learn from their own conversations. It allows managers to review the conversations and share feedback with the team at scale. It further helps leaders to become proactive in their strategic approach towards sales and products.

According to Ashish Santhalia, while working on a new product line at a B2B SaaS company, he realised that sales conversations with prospects has tremendous potential to help the entire org learn and do better but organisations were missing out on this because of lack of realisation of the same and inability to analyse conversations at scale.

Ashish commented, “We have analysed about 1.5 million minutes of conversations till now, providing enormous value to users and enabling them do their job better. The goal is to empower one million salespeople with the power of AI to learn from their own conversations and close bigger, better and more sales. We are glad to be backed by top VCs and the fund will help us to move closer to our goal.”

Bipin Shah, Partner, Titan Capital, said, “We are happy to partner with Convin and its very enthusiastic team. The platform that aims at enabling organisations to make use of their customer conversations effectively holds a huge potential to thrive in the current market scenario.”

Anuj Golecha, Co-founder, 9Unicorns, said, “We are delighted to support a high-potential venture such as Convin that is leveraging advanced analytics and intelligence to enhance the efficiency of the sales teams. The brand’s value proposition allows for the seamless gleaning and sharing of valuable insights mined from the analyses of recorded conversations. Sales teams can then use these insights to sharpen their strategies to maximise conversion rates and yield superior dividends. The innovative product and the strong founding team behind the startup give us confidence in our investment in the company. We are committed to providing Convin with strategic guidance and empowering it to unlock greater growth opportunities in its entrepreneurial journey. We wish the Convin team continued success.”

