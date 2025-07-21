Conversive acquires VoxGenie to accelerate the future of omnichannel and multimodal voice AI engagement

Conversive announced its acquisition of VoxGenie, an emerging innovator in Voice AI. This strategic move adds real-time, human-like voice automation to the SMS Magic and Conversive platform suite—advancing the company’s mission to deliver natural, intelligent conversations across voice, SMS, WhatsApp, email, and chat, all powered by a unified AI orchestration engine that transcends language barriers.



This acquisition marks a major milestone for Conversive, positioning it as the first truly omnichannel and multimodal engagement platform. By combining rich, natural voice interactions with advanced conversational automation, Conversive delivers a breakthrough solution for multilingual, AI-powered customer service.



“Voice is not just another channel, it’s the most human form of communication,” said Nitin Seth, CEO & Co-Founder, Conversive. “With this acquisition, we’re enhancing our ability to deliver natural, compliant, AI-powered voice interactions, built to work alongside SMS, chat, and messaging apps empowering brands to deliver seamless, compliant, and multilingual customer journeys that begin anywhere and continue everywhere.

With its agile team and innovative platform, VoxGenie has rapidly earned a strong reputation for delivering voice-first conversational experiences and has built a promising pipeline of enterprise interest. Its founding team now leads Voice AI initiatives for Conversive, focused on developing natively integrated voice capabilities tailored for high-impact industries and CRM ecosystems.

The enhanced Conversive platform now offers a suite of powerful voice-enabled capabilities designed to streamline customer engagement and support. Key features include voice-activated lead qualification and nurturing, appointment scheduling, and document collection, all accessible through natural voice interactions. The platform also delivers automated post-call summaries and real-time agent assistance to boost operational efficiency. Additionally, Conversive supports multilingual voice workflows with effortless transitions to SMS, WhatsApp, or live agents, ensuring a seamless and personalised customer experience across channels.



All capabilities are built with global compliance standards (TCPA, HIPAA, GDPR) in mind— ensuring businesses can scale customer engagement without compromising on security, auditability, or customer trust.



The AI-powered voice layer is designed for industries where empathy, timing, and trust are critical, such as healthcare, education, legal, financial services, and public sector programs. Voice AI empowers organisations to enhance engagement, accelerate response times, and scale operations without sacrificing the human touch. With VoxGenie’s technology, businesses can move beyond rigid IVRs and scripted bots to deliver personalised, context-aware voice experiences that feel natural and responsive.

Advertisement

Viren Baid, former co-founder of VoxGenie and now Head of Voice AI at Conversive, shared, “We’ve always believed voice conversations could be as frictionless and intelligent as messaging. Joining forces with Conversive gives us the scale and ecosystem to make that a reality. We’re excited to expand across India, North America, and Southeast Asia.”