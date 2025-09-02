Cosmo First builds an AI-ready next-gen data platform with Snowflake’s AI data cloud

Cosmo First Limited has selected Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud to build a next-gen centralised data platform by modernising legacy systems, optimising operations, and streamlining data workflows. By choosing Snowflake, the company accelerates its digital transformation journey, making business processes more efficient and enabling various departments across five business units to access real-time insights and make better data-driven decisions. Snowflake is supporting Cosmo First in laying the foundation for artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) led capabilities to drive innovation and industry leadership.

Before adopting Snowflake, Cosmo First struggled with siloed data across multiple environments. This created challenges around centralised reporting, delayed data access, and difficulties enabling cross-functional analytics. In addition, data pipelining for ML workloads was not seamless. Snowflake, along with the implementation partner Kasmo Digital, has helped the company consolidate this fragmented landscape into a unified, cloud-native platform, allowing near real-time, secure, and seamless access to enterprise-wide data. Sales and marketing teams are now benefiting from faster customer insights and campaign tracking, data science teams have rapid access to clean, structured data for model deployment, and leadership has access to real-time daily, weekly, and monthly reports to guide strategic decisions.

With the adoption of the Snowflake platform, Cosmo First has transformed its data operations, achieving a 75% reduction in infrastructure and maintenance costs through decommissioning legacy data warehouses. Furthermore, an over 80% reduction in data preparation efforts for analytics and data science equips teams with faster insights, improved reporting speed, and frequency. Snowflake’s platform empowers the company with robust scalability, enhanced security with features like role-based access control (RBAC), allowing seamless onboarding of new businesses and tools.

Advertisement

With access to enriched, real-time data insights through Snowflake, Cosmo First is leveraging ML-driven models to predict repeat orders based on past buying behaviour, enabling proactive outreach to customers. They are unifying diagnostic reporting across all businesses on a single platform and deploying cross-platform marketing analytics that seamlessly integrate CRM, web, and digital data. To further improve engagement and trust, a multi-agent AI chatbot on one of the group companies’ websites provides near instant, 24/7 responses to customers’ product and technical queries.

Speaking on the collaboration, Sriram Arthanari, Chief Information Officer, Cosmo First Limited, said, “At Cosmo First, digital transformation is a strategic driver for agility and innovation, enabling us to deliver greater value to our customers and partners. Snowflake’s AI Data Cloud serves as the single source of truth and acts as a unified data backbone for us. It allows our business team to innovate faster, shorten time-to-market, and enhance competitive agility.”

“In a conglomerate as diverse as Cosmo First, data consolidation is critical to seamlessly collaborate across the supply chain, while enabling them to maintain security, privacy, and compliance,” said Vijayant Rai, Managing Director – India, Snowflake. “Cosmo First’s adoption of our AI Data Cloud demonstrates how unifying data and enabling real-time insights can empower large, multi-vertical organisations to gain operational efficiency and scale AI initiatives, leading to better decision-making.”

“Kasmo is proud to partner with Cosmo First to deploy the Snowflake AI Data Cloud. Beyond consolidating data and improving efficiency, this transformation also enables the adoption of AI to uncover deeper insights and fuel competitive advantage,” said Rajesh Pawar, CEO, Kasmo Digital.

Looking ahead, Cosmo First plans to leverage Snowflake’s AI and ML-ready architecture to power its next phase of intelligent automation and innovation. This includes rolling out AI-powered recommendation engines for customer insights, predictive maintenance models for manufacturing equipment, and AI-driven personalisation in marketing campaigns.