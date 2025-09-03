Covasant launches AI Agent Control Tower to bring order to the chaotic enterprise AI landscape

Covasant Technologies launched its AI Agent Control Tower (AI ACT). The launch is a direct response to the market’s chaotic rush to deploy countless, disconnected AI agents, which threatens to create a new generation of technical debt and operational risk.

Every day, enterprises are witnessing a relentless race to proudly announce the launch of AI agents by the hundreds, each built by legacy IT service providers for a narrow business task. Far from simplifying operations, this unchecked proliferation is creating a dangerous new form of ‘Shadow AI’ where countless ungoverned autonomous tools operate in silos, without centralised oversight or adequate security guardrails. This fragmentation is the single biggest emerging threat to achieving scalable, secure, and cost-effective AI.

Covasant’s AI ACT moves beyond the noise of agent creation to address the far more strategic challenge of unified agent management.

“The market is being flooded with point solutions being presented as strategic attempts at solving business challenges. An agent for every task is not a strategy; it’s a recipe for chaos,” said C.V. Subramanyam, Chairman and Managing Director, Covasant Technologies. “Enterprises are quickly realising that the real challenge isn’t building one more agent but managing the dozens that they already have. We built the AI ACT to be the strategic control plane, the single source of truth that transforms a patchwork of disconnected AI agents into a cohesive, secure, and optimised autonomous workforce,” he added.

A new category of enterprise software, pioneered by a select few

According to Grand View Research, the enterprise agentic AI market in India is estimated to increase from USD 132.6 million in 2024 to USD 1.73 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 53.9%. More than 80% of organisations in India are actively exploring autonomous agents, and nearly 50% are prioritising multi-agent workflows, pointing to a growing need for coordinated agent oversight.

In response to this critical challenge, a new, definitive category of enterprise software is emerging: the AI Agent Control Tower. This strategic layer is being pioneered by forward-thinking tech companies who understand that governance is the true enabler of scaling AI initiatives. With the launch of AI Agent Control Tower, Covasant now joins the league of leading enterprise software companies such as Salesforce and ServiceNow who now have an universal, vendor-agnostic agent control tower. While large IT service providers continue to flood the market with single-purpose agents, these pioneering companies are building the essential infrastructure to manage them. They recognise that without a command-and-control centre, the proliferation of these AI agents leads to operational blind spots, security gaps, and unpredictable costs.

“The market is witnessing a fundamental architectural shift. Just as every enterprise needed a CRM or an ITSM platform, every enterprise will now need an agent control tower,” said Srikanth Chakkilam, CEO, Covasant Technologies. “Our vision was to create the single pane of glass for the modern, heterogeneous agentic enterprise. That’s why we built Covasant AI Agent Control Tower to provide unified governance for every AI agent regardless of its origin, platform, or function. We’re excited that we have solved a critical problem for an entire generation of enterprise AI,” he added.

Key capabilities of the Covasant AI Agent Control Tower

The AI ACT is the antidote to AI fragmentation, offering:

Universal agent registry: A single dashboard to inventory, monitor, and manage every agent across the enterprise, regardless of its origin.

Centralised governance & security: Enforce consistent policies, AI guardrails, and compliance protocols across all agents to prevent drift and rogue behaviour.

Cross-platform observability: Real-time tracking of agent performance, token consumption, and decision-making for a holistic view of the entire AI operation.

Business impact & ROI tracking: A live dashboard to evaluate each agent’s contribution to business outcomes, cutting through the noise to show what’s actually working.

Comprehensive audit & explainability: Logs every agent’s decision-making process, providing a clear, unified audit trail for compliance and debugging.

In a market characterised by endless announcements of single-task agents, Covasant is delivering the strategic platform for multi-agent mastery. The AI ACT provides the essential foundation for enterprises to scale their AI ambitions confidently, securely, and responsibly. With this launch, Covasant stands to have the early mover’s advantage, which will be instrumental in shaping the Agentic AI governance ecosystem across the globe.