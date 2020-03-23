COVID19: Govt of Goa partners with Innovaccer to launch the first-ever Self Assessment App – TEST YOURSELF GOA

Read Article

Goa becomes the first State in India to adopt an automated technological solution for the citizens to carry out a self-assessment test for COVID19, besides, the App provides information on Self Quarantine, Helpline numbers to reach out to, and other such information.

The Government of Goa has partnered with Innovaccer, Inc. headquartered in San Francisco, a leading healthcare data activation platform company focused on delivering more efficient and effective healthcare through the use of pioneering analytics and transparent, clean, and accurate data.

Innovaccer will assist the citizens to conduct a self-assessment test, where the person fills a survey based on the symptoms and the solution will assist them to take the next step accordingly without having to physically visit a healthcare facility.

Vishwajit Rane, Hon’ble Minister for Health, Government of Goa said, “The partnership with Innovaccer is one of the critical elements in our strategy to address the COVID-19 pandemic in the state of Goa and the nation. We are proud to become the first state in India to adopt technology solutions to tackle Coronavirus. I appeal to all our citizens to make use of the Application to the fullest and take necessary safety measures.”

Speaking at the launch, Dr. Bandekar, Dean of GMC said, “It is a very critical time for everyone in the nation as we tackle this crisis at hand. It is imperative that we explore every possible way to curb this pandemic, and technology is one of the weapons in our arsenal to tackle this situation. This app will allow citizens the ability to quickly screen themselves for COVID-19 in an automated fashion”.

“The COVID-19 Practice Assistant automatically sends the educational materials on prevention guidelines, steps to take in quarantine, and other relevant information from the Directorate of Health. The solution automates the identification processes by sending self-evaluation assessments as patients book appointments says Dr. Sa- Director, Health Services- Govt of Goa.

“During such a crucial period, we are holding our flag “caring as one” high and it is our honor to add value towards the work of the Government of Goa to fight this pandemic,” says Kanav Hasija, Chief Customer Success Officer at Innovaccer. “We felt the need to develop a tool that will assist healthcare providers in triaging at-risk patients while they are working tirelessly to combat this outbreak. ”

“When the world is struggling against the COVID-19, our spirit of “caring as one” is still unshakable,” says Abhinav Shashank, CEO at Innovaccer. “We believe partnership and collaboration is the key to tackling such a pandemic. We are helping our physicians triage demand during this pandemic with preparedness. I am optimistic that this partnership with the Government of Goa and the COVID-19 Practice Assistant solution will be essential in curbing this outbreak and combating it as one.”