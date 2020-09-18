Crayon Enters into a Partnership with Check Point Software Technologies for Enterprise Cloud Security

Read Article

Crayon, a provider of digital transformation services has been appointed partner by Check Point Software Technologies and will meet enterprise cloud security needs in India with Check Point’s CloudGuard.

Check Point CloudGuard, a suite of cloud security solutions, is designed to prevent the latest fifth and sixth generation (Gen V) multi-vector and polymorphic cyberattacks targeting enterprise cloud services. The robust portfolio, part of the Infinity Architecture, includes CloudGuard SaaS and CloudGuard IaaS, giving organizations unmatched protections for cloud infrastructure (IaaS), workloads and software-as-a service (SaaS) applications.

“Cyber-attacks mostly affect an organizations’ data backup. Once lost, it becomes irreversible for any organisation to make things right and it can be catastrophic for every stakeholder in the business. Hence its pivotal to adopt a strategy that shall help data protect itself. We are happy to have Check Point in our gamut of services, as its cybersecurity solutions spans across network, data, endpoint, cloud and mobile technologies to protect their organizations against the most advanced attacks,” said Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon Software Experts India.

“We are pleased to appoint Crayon India as a partner to help bring to market our cybersecurity solutions in India. Crayon has a demonstrated customer-centric approach and strong commitment to help customers adopt the best solutions to meet their needs. I am confident that this collaboration will help us expand our reach to more organizations seeking the best cybersecurity solutions to prevent and protect more complex and frequent cyberattacks.” said Sundar Balasubramanian, Managing Director, India and SAARC at Check Point Software Technologies.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com