Crayon Software Experts announces expansion of leadership team

Crayon has announced two significant changes to its leadership team effective from Feb 01st 2020. Rajesh, who was handling Crayon’s sales earlier, will be heading the newly formed ‘Services Transformation’ chapter and embarking Crayon on the next wave of evolution. Likewise, Venkat who was associated with Crayon on managing business relationships with leading Cloud Aggregators will now be taking care of Account, Licensing, and Coverage chapter.

“In order to address the growing demand and to drive our next set of business goals, we have recognized and restructured our team. Both Rajesh and Venkat bring in vast industry knowledge to the table that will help us to focus on curating creative ideas, strategy and increase outreach. This is the first of many exciting developments that will be happening at Crayon over the next couple of years,” said Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon.

Within a short span of time, Crayon Software Experts has proved itself as one of the best choices for a complete software solution in the Indian market. This move by Crayon Software Experts comes in at the right time as the company achieved a strong exponential top line growth of approximately 72% in 2019. Additionally, they have also successfully enhanced their customer base by two fold in 2019 across India. Furthermore, the company has been the heir of many accolades and recognitions from Top Vendors and leading media houses, which proves their vigour as a leading Cloud Player.

“It’s a delight to be a part of a company that is constantly evolving and innovating to meet the market demands. I’m honoured and excited to bring business value with a strategy for digitalization, innovation, growth and the opportunity to lead the team,” said Rajesh Thadhani, Director of Strategic Services at Crayon.

Rajesh is a seasoned Sales and Management veteran with experience in diverse industries spanning from Media, CAD, CAM & CAE, Marketing, Distribution and IT. He has extensive experience in building / turning around businesses and then scaling them exponentially. He is adept at Direct sales management and Channel Management and has strong interpersonal, communication and team building skills. Prior to joining Crayon, he was India Lead for Software & Peripheral BU in Dell. His earlier roles include Regional lead for Enterprise products & client peripherals at Dell and Marketing Manager, Neoteric India managing more than 20 vendors including Samsung, Apple, Adobe and Product manager of UMAX launching and managing the entire product portfolio.

“I am very happy and excited to join such a talented executive team. I hope to lead this position by deepening our engagement with customers, enhance the value that we offer to partners and contribute to Crayon’s continued growth,” said Venkataraman Dhanapathy, Director of Strategic Sales at Crayon.

Venkat is a Proven Business Leader with 29 Years of strong management experience in the information technology industry. He has a solid understanding of technology industry dynamics, conceptualizing and incubating new businesses and building partner ecosystems by combining the ability to think strategically and drive execution to achieve results. Venkat in his last stint with Microsoft India was running the Public sector business of SMB and midmarket segment.