Crayon Software Experts India concludes its 3-City partner summits

Crayon Software Experts India, a global leader in technology and digital transformation services, recently concluded the 3-city Crayon Connect partner summit. The events focused on intensive discussions around Intelligent Cloud, Analytics & Digital Transformation with experts joining from Crayon. The first chapter of this partner event took place in Delhi, followed by Bengaluru, and concluded in Mumbai.

“The tri-city partner summits was an excellent rendezvous with our partners. It was great to have the presence of more than 100 partners in each city at our recently concluded Crayon Connect Partner summits. My heartiest congratulations to all our partners for winning awards in the respective categories. At Crayon, we are focused on a path that recognizes where the industry is going and believe in leveraging our partners’ strengths to keep their business up. Events like these help us to focus more on our core operations and help us achieve the goal to enable our partners work smarter and increase awareness in the digital transformation journey of modern workplaces,” said Vikas Bhonsle, CEO at Crayon Software Experts India.

“We met our partners after a gap of 2.5 years, and as a partner-centric business, this event was no mean feat for us. At Crayon, we are committed to driving digital transformation for our customers, partners and further create new business opportunities together,” said Venkataraman D, Executive Director of Sales at Crayon Software Experts India.

The events in respective cities were concluded by the Crayon Regional Heads, who also offered their vote of thanks. The exciting line-up of excellent keynote speakers, who shared their insights and experiences in thought leadership sessions was the event’s biggest highlight.