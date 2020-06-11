Read Article

Crayon, an IT and digital transformation services has announced the start of its new corporate brand identity that better reflects its service-oriented approach in helping customers’ journey into the cloud while ensuring that their IT estates are rightsized, managed and optimized.

“I think that the new logo is fantastic,” said Crayon co-founder Rune Syversen. “We’re in the middle of a transformation as a company and moving toward more service-oriented, cloud-based solutions and we want a brand that resonates with what we’re doing and the people behind our innovations.”

The new logo is part of Crayon’s new corporate brand identity that will be rolled out over the next several months.

“Crayon has always believed in Creativity, Simplicity, Effectiveness and Dynamism in every action it takes. The new logo reflects our Services Oriented approach and projects the Company’s Norwegian cultural identity to its Customer, Partners and OEMs. The new visual identity expresses Crayon’s high-quality People, Products and Services,” said Vikas Bhonsle, Chief Executive Officer, Crayon India.

‘’We are extremely excited and geared up to battle the challenges in order to attain newer heights of success with this positive and vibrant visual communication to the outer world,” Vikas further added.

Crayon has a Customer – First and Vendor – Agnostic advisory approach so that clients can select the best solutions for their business needs and budget. Its framework of reliable services based on industry standards and best-practice methodologies in cloud and software are complemented by an award-winning big data, AI, Machine Learning and IoT practice.

Crayon’s deep expertise in all these areas unlocks the potential of IT and innovation, creating true business value.

If you have an interesting article / experience / case study to share, please get in touch with us at editors@expresscomputeronline.com