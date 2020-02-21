Creative Peripherals participates at CMDA IT Expo 2020, Pune

Read Article

Creative Peripherals and Distribution (CDPL) participated in Computers & Media Dealers Association (CMDA) IT Expo 2020, held on February 11 and 12, 2020 at Pune. The company showcased a host of products from brands such as Honeywell – Active & Passive, Cooler Master, Thermaltake, PNY, InVue, Samsung and Panasonic.

Commenting on the event, Ketan Patel, Chairman & Managing Director, CPDL Said, “We feel extremely delighted to be part of CMDA IT Expo 2020. It is such a big, interactive and relevant platform for us to showcase products. There were many knowledgeable walk-ins and enquiries about our products”.

Computers and Media Dealers Association (CMDA) is the premier association of IT dealers and resellers in Pune, they are active in this field for the last two decades. It strives to achieve common goals and build values for its members. While working for the betterment of IT trading community, CMDA has also contributed towards creating IT awareness within consumers. Today with more than 300 members, the association is doing considerable business in the computer hardware and consumables sector in Pune region.