Crestron Introduces its Latest Innovations Sightline Experience and One-Touch Meeting with Visual AI

Crestron introduces its latest innovations — Sightline Experience and One-Touch Meeting capability. With a portfolio spanning content distribution, intelligent room control, hybrid collaboration, and automation, Crestron has been at the forefront of transforming the way people work, learn, and connect.

As hybrid work models become the standard across industries, organisations are looking for solutions that reduce complexity and make collaboration more natural. Crestron is addressing this demand with technologies that bring inclusivity, consistency, and simplicity to every meeting space.

Sightline: Redefining Meeting Equity with Visual AI and Multi-Camera Intelligence

Crestron’s Sightline Experience delivers a next-generation hybrid meeting environment that ensures true meeting equity, enabling remote and in-room participants to see, hear, and engage with each other as if they are in the same room. With Automate VX, Sightline leverages Visual AI, speaker tracking, multi-camera intelligence, and smart automation to dynamically frame active speakers while preserving full awareness of the room—creating a natural and immersive experience for everyone.

One-Touch Meetings: Simplicity and Speed for Every Meeting Space

Crestron’s One-Touch Meeting capability simplifies collaboration by enabling participants to launch fully functional hybrid meetings with a single touch. Optimised for modern workspaces of all sizes, One-Touch seamlessly integrates displays, cameras, microphones, and conferencing platforms into a frictionless experience.

“At Crestron, our mission is simple; technology should make life easier, not more complicated,” said Jacques Bertrand, Executive Vice President for Crestron Asia. “Our solutions are designed to deliver consistency, reliability, and simplicity across every environment, from workplaces to classrooms to hospitality. The Sightline Experience and One-Touch Meeting capability exemplify this approach—Sightline brings meeting equity with Visual AI, while One-Touch Meeting ensures collaboration begins instantly with a single touch. Together, they reflect Crestron’s ongoing commitment to creating intuitive, powerful experiences that connect people seamlessly.”

For Crestron, these innovations are part of a much larger mission. The company’s approach unifies content, collaboration, and control into a single ecosystem. From streaming rich multimedia across campuses, to enabling remote teams to engage as if they were in the same room, to simplifying complex AV environments with one-touch automation—Crestron designs its solutions to make technology feel invisible, so people can focus on what matters most: connecting and creating.