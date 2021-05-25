Criteo and Httpool announce partnership to accelerate growth in India and Indonesia

Read Article

Httpool and Criteo, a global technology company, has announced the appointment of Httpool as Criteo’s official Ad Sales partner for India and Indonesia.

Criteo is evolving to be a world’s leading Commerce Media Platform and driving its growth through machine-learning and AI technology, data and performance at scale and measurable ROI for brands, retailers, and agencies. Through Criteo’s Ad Sales Partner Program with Httpool, Criteo is further accelerating its growth in India and Indonesia, providing full-funnel marketing solutions aimed at driving profits and sales for retailers and brands.

Taranjeet Singh, Managing Director, SEA and India, Criteo, commented, “We are pleased to announce the official Ad Sales partnership with Httpool in India and Indonesia. We look forward to extending our support further and equipping marketers in these growing markets with Criteo’s trusted and impactful advertising solutions through this partnership.”

Commenting on the partnership, Pankaj Jain, Partner Director, Native India and SEA, Httpool said, “We are extremely excited to be the ad sales partner for Criteo. It is one of the very few technology platforms that can successfully build a vast network of publishers with the ability to target online shoppers based on their interests and behaviour. Together, we aim to extend the platform to every advertiser by providing our best dedicated team and ensuring we support advertisers at every stage.”

