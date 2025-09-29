Crompton unveils 2035 sustainability goals: A blueprint for a greener future in consumer durables

Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. (CGCEL), a consumer electrical brands, has unveiled an ambitious sustainability roadmap aimed at transforming the consumer durables sector. Building on its leadership in innovation and energy efficiency, Crompton is committing to bold climate targets and embedding sustainability into every stage of its value chain.

With detailed Scope 1, 2 & 3 GHG assessments completed, the company has pledged to cut absolute Scope 1 & 2 emissions by 50% and reduce emission intensity per unit sales by 60% in ceiling fans by 2035, using 2022 as the baseline. These commitments are underpinned by Crompton’s Design for Sustainability (DfS) programme, which integrates lifecycle thinking into product innovation.

Crompton’s sustainability drive has already gained global recognition — ranked 4th worldwide in Household Durables by S&P Global CSA 2024 and featured in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook 2025. Its Highspeed 48 ceiling fan also received the CII GreenPro Certification, with plans to expand ecolabel certifications across major product lines by 2030.

Beyond products, the company is investing in solar adoption across manufacturing and product portfolios, deploying a centralized ESG dashboard for transparent tracking, and building a sustainable supply chain framework with vendor integration.

Speaking on the announcement, Promeet Ghosh, MD & CEO, Crompton, said:

“We see sustainability not just as a responsibility, but as a driver of smarter choices, sharper innovation, and consumer affinity. Doing good for business and shareholders is inextricably linked to doing good for the planet. Our mission is clear: to build a resilient business model that is transparently, measurably, and responsibly sustainable.”

Crompton’s 2035 roadmap signals a decisive shift for India’s consumer durables industry — setting a benchmark where performance, innovation, and environmental responsibility move forward together.