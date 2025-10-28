CrowdStrike: 76% of firms can’t keep up with AI-powered cyberattacks

CrowdStrike’s 2025 State of Ransomware Survey reveals that 76% of global organizations are unable to match the speed and sophistication of AI-powered attacks, signaling a major shift in the cybersecurity battleground. The report highlights how adversaries are increasingly weaponizing AI to accelerate every stage of the attack chain—from intrusion to encryption and extortion—leaving defenders racing against time.

“From malware development to social engineering, adversaries are weaponizing AI to accelerate every stage of attacks, collapsing the defender’s window of response,” said Elia Zaitsev, Chief Technology Officer at CrowdStrike. “Legacy defenses can’t match the speed or sophistication of AI-driven attacks. In today’s AI-driven threat landscape, every second counts.”

Key Findings

AI-Driven Threats Outpacing Defenses:

Nearly half (48%) of respondents identified AI-automated attack chains as today’s most dangerous ransomware threat. A significant 85% said traditional detection methods are becoming obsolete against AI-enhanced attacks.

Speed as the New Security Benchmark:

Almost 50% of organizations fear they can’t detect or respond as fast as AI-powered attacks unfold. Fewer than a quarter are able to recover within 24 hours, while about 25% experience severe disruption or data loss due to delayed responses.

AI-Enhanced Social Engineering:

Phishing remains a top attack vector, with 87% of respondents saying AI makes phishing lures more convincing. Deepfake technology is also emerging as a growing concern, driving a new generation of ransomware attacks.

Ransom Payments Don’t Guarantee Safety:

An alarming 83% of organizations that paid a ransom were attacked again, and 93% had their data stolen regardless—proving that payment does not buy immunity.

Leadership Gaps in Readiness:

Three in four respondents (76%) reported a disconnect between leadership’s perception of ransomware readiness and their organization’s actual preparedness, underscoring the need for stronger executive involvement and modernized defense strategies.

The Race for AI Superiority in Cyber Defense

To outpace adversaries, CrowdStrike is advancing what it calls the Agentic Security Platform — an AI-powered defense system that automates and accelerates key security workflows. The platform’s Agentic Security Workforce equips human analysts with mission-ready AI agents capable of handling repetitive tasks, enabling faster, more intelligent responses to evolving cyber threats.

CrowdStrike’s approach puts defenders ahead by combining speed, intelligence, and automation — turning AI into a powerful ally rather than a threat.

“The future of cybersecurity will be decided by who holds the AI advantage — adversaries or defenders,” Zaitsev added.