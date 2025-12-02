CrowdStrike advances next-gen SIEM and cloud security access on AWS

CrowdStrike, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), has introduced new integrations and consumption options on AWS Marketplace that significantly simplify how customers deploy and operate cloud security on AWS. With this rollout, CrowdStrike becomes the first cybersecurity partner to deliver an enhanced version of SaaS Quick Launch in AWS Marketplace for its Falcon Next-Gen SIEM, pairing automated configuration with pay-as-you-go access. Falcon Cloud Security is also now available on a pay-as-you-go basis for new AWS customers.

Accenture has joined as the inaugural launch partner to help enterprises accelerate adoption of Falcon Next-Gen SIEM on AWS and fine-tune data integrations across complex, distributed environments.

CrowdStrike’s enhanced onboarding experience brings a unified, guided setup in AWS Marketplace that connects directly to key AWS security services such as AWS CloudTrail, AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty. The workflow automatically discovers active data sources and begins ingesting telemetry within minutes, removing manual configuration and dramatically reducing time-to-value. By simplifying how customers connect their AWS environments to the Falcon platform, organisations can unify endpoint, cloud workload and identity data with AWS telemetry for comprehensive, cross-domain threat detection and response.

“CrowdStrike and AWS are transforming how security is delivered in the cloud,” said Daniel Bernard, chief business officer, CrowdStrike. “Together, we’re removing friction so customers can innovate fearlessly, accelerate outcomes, and stop breaches faster.”

To meet organisations at varying stages of cloud maturity, CrowdStrike is also introducing flexible pay-as-you-go pricing for both Falcon Next-Gen SIEM and Falcon Cloud Security. Customers can begin protecting AWS workloads within minutes, pay only for what they consume and scale seamlessly as environments expand — all through AWS’s unified billing system. This model lowers the barrier to adopting advanced protection and positions customers to transition easily into CrowdStrike’s Falcon Flex subscription as their deployments grow.

“AWS Marketplace is the fastest, most efficient way for customers to procure cloud solutions,” said Matt Yanchyshyn, vice president of marketplace at AWS. “With CrowdStrike’s enhanced onboarding experience, customers can connect Falcon Next-Gen SIEM to critical AWS services through a guided setup and deploy protection faster than ever.”

CrowdStrike is also expanding Falcon Next-Gen SIEM capabilities for AWS environments with real-time response powered by Amazon EventBridge, eliminating the delays associated with batch-based processes. Detections from AWS Security Hub and Amazon GuardDuty now flow into the Falcon platform instantly, enabling immediate investigation and faster response cycles. Additionally, new federated search capabilities via Amazon Athena allow customers to query data stored in Amazon S3 without duplication or re-ingestion, offering a cost-efficient and scalable way to conduct investigations, audits and operational analysis.

As the inaugural launch partner, Accenture will support enterprises in deploying Falcon Next-Gen SIEM on AWS and optimizing third-party data integrations across hybrid and multi-cloud estates. “Clients are looking to modernize their security operations with cloud-scale visibility, rapid speed, and streamlined simplicity,” said Rex Thexton, CTO for Accenture’s cybersecurity practice. “Together with CrowdStrike and AWS, we are enabling organizations to unify security data, leverage AI-driven insights, and elevate how they detect and respond to threats across their digital footprint.”

With these enhancements, AWS and CrowdStrike aim to remove friction from cloud security adoption, streamline operations and help customers achieve faster time-to-value as they scale protection across AWS environments.