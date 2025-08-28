CrowdStrike Agrees to Acquire Onum to Supercharge Falcon Next-Gen SIEM

CrowdStrike announced its intent to acquire Onum.This acquisition evolves Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM into the definitive data foundation for agentic security and IT operations, eliminating onboarding friction while delivering autonomous detection capabilities.

“Our Next-Gen SIEM is the engine that powers the modern SOC, and data is the fuel that makes the engine run,” said George Kurtz, CEO and founder of CrowdStrike. “Onum is both a pipeline and a filter, which will stream high-quality, filtered data directly into the platform to drive autonomous cybersecurity at scale. This is how we stop breaches at the speed of AI while giving customers complete control over their entire data ecosystem – well beyond cybersecurity.”

The Falcon Platform: The Operating System of Cybersecurity

CrowdStrike’s Next-Gen SIEM is driving adoption of the Falcon® platform as the operating system of cybersecurity. Every day, customers are discovering the power of Falcon’s native, hyper-scalable data foundation to solve their most complex security and IT observability problems. Falcon Next-Gen SIEM is becoming synonymous with AI SOC transformation, unlocking new capabilities, cost efficiencies, and agentic speed that legacy platforms simply cannot match.

Onum: Autonomous Intelligence at the Data Source

Built on a proprietary stateless, in-memory architecture, Onum is the perfect complement to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM. The platform offers unparalleled speed, scale, and efficiency in onboarding to Falcon Next-Gen SIEM while giving customers control of their security and observability data. Onum brings Falcon’s AI-powered detections directly to third-party data sources through in-pipeline analysis, starting detection before data even enters the Falcon platform.

Breakthrough Capabilities

Onum delivers transformational advantages across three critical dimensions:

Speed: Delivers up to five times more events per second than its nearest competitor and processes security and observability data in real-time versus legacy batch and store methods.

Delivers up to five times more events per second than its nearest competitor and processes security and observability data in real-time versus legacy batch and store methods. Cost: Smart filtering reduces data storage costs by up to 50 percent through intelligent optimization.

Smart filtering reduces data storage costs by up to 50 percent through intelligent optimization. Superior Outcomes: Real-time pipeline detection starts before data enters the Falcon platform, delivering up to 70 percent faster incident response with 40 percent less ingestion overhead.

Eliminating the Data Migration Bottleneck

Previously, migrating data into Next-Gen SIEM was the long pole in SOC transformation, often requiring third-party tools. The Onum acquisition eliminates the data migration bottleneck, removing friction and cost – delivering native data streaming and in-pipeline detection within the Falcon platform.

-“Onum was founded on the belief that pipelines should do more than transport data, they should transform data into real-time intelligence,” said Pedro Castillo, founder and CEO of Onum. “By joining CrowdStrike, we can deliver this vision at unprecedented scale to- accelerate SOC transformation on a global scale. I’m incredibly proud of what our team has accomplished in defining real-time telemetry pipeline management, and we look forward to bringing that innovation to the Falcon platform.”