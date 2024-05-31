CrowdStrike and Cloudflare announce expanded strategic partnership to secure networks and power the AI-native SOC

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare Inc. announced an expansion of their strategic partnership, connecting their platforms to enhance security from the device to the network, accelerate Security Operations Centre (SOC) transformation, and stop breaches at scale. Now combining cloud-native, market-leading Zero Trust protection and connectivity from Cloudflare One with best-in-class AI-native cybersecurity from CrowdStrike Falcon® Next-Gen SIEM on the CrowdStrike Falcon cybersecurity platform, joint channel partners can drive vendor consolidation while reducing cost and operational complexity for customers worldwide.

Today’s adversaries are moving faster than ever across growing threat vectors. Organisations are attempting to manage an array of cybersecurity tools and alerts, and as a result are facing complex, if not already compromised, internal networks. According to Gartner®, “The challenge is intensified by the growing arsenal of security tools designed to address individual security threats in isolation. This drives up the complexity of evaluating, managing and integrating these tools as part of a coherent security strategy.” It’s critical for organisations across all sectors to have an AI-powered cybersecurity platform that connects remote users, offices, and data centres to converge data, security, and IT, with workflow automation to stop adversaries from moving laterally and further into systems.

CrowdStrike and Cloudflare are leveraging channel partnerships to deliver a fully integrated solution to global customers from a single API. The powerful combination of cybersecurity from the Falcon platform with Zero Trust protection from Cloudflare delivers the full-scope capabilities SOC teams need to detect and respond to attacks across network, devices, endpoints, cloud, identity, data, and applications.

“CrowdStrike revolutionised cybersecurity with a modern, AI-native platform focused on stopping the breach. Our ability to execute on this mission and continually innovate across critical areas of enterprise risk is why we’re recognised as cybersecurity’s born in the cloud leader by industry analysts and customers,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer at CrowdStrike. “The rich dataset from our Falcon platform paired with Cloudflare’s robust Zero Trust capabilities provides unprecedented value for global customers. Together, we are converging two of the most critical pieces of the risk management puzzle that organisations of every size must address in order to combat today’s growing threats.”

“It’s becoming too complex for enterprises to effectively and efficiently manage risk posture with today’s expanding threat landscape. There is a significant need for organisations to enforce holistic and robust protections across their networks as attack vectors are only growing in size and sophistication,” said Grant Bourzikas, Chief Security Officer at Cloudflare. “We have already seen organisations simultaneously adopting both Cloudflare and CrowdStrike; now, this partnership makes it simple for customers to reap the benefits of the industry’s leading cybersecurity providers, to enforce best-of-breed security across organisations.”

Combining Cloudflare’s connectivity cloud and infrastructure network, one of the largest and most interconnected in the world — alongside CrowdStrike’s market-leading cybersecurity platform – organisations can now easily achieve visibility into risk signals and stop breaches.