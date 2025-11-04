CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA expand global cybersecurity accelerator to boost AI and cloud innovation

CrowdStrike, in collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and NVIDIA, has announced the expansion of its Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator, marking its third annual edition. The program, which previously focused on select regions, is now open to startups across the globe, providing them access to deep technical expertise, mentorship, and potential investment.

The initiative aims to fast-track innovation at the intersection of cloud computing, cybersecurity, and agentic AI, enabling emerging companies to build scalable, secure, and intelligent solutions for modern digital ecosystems.

Applications for the accelerator are open until November 15, 2025, with the eight-week program running from January 5 to March 3, 2026. Participants will receive hands-on mentorship from leaders at CrowdStrike, AWS, and NVIDIA, as well as exposure to top investors, technical experts, and visibility across major partner ecosystems.

The program culminates in a Demo Day at the AWS Startup Loft in San Francisco on March 24, 2026, coinciding with the RSA Conference. Exceptional startups will also be considered for investment from the CrowdStrike Falcon® Fund.

Now in its third year, the accelerator has already made a global impact. To date, 59 startups have graduated from the program, collectively raising over $730 million in funding. Notable alumni include Onum (acquired by CrowdStrike), Remedio (formerly GYTPOL), winner of the 2023–24 cohort, and Terra Security, winner of the 2024–25 cohort — both of which secured additional funding rounds following their participation.

“Our Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator has quickly become the home for founders who are eager to change the game, redefining how security and AI come together in the cloud,” said Daniel Bernard, Chief Business Officer, CrowdStrike. “Together with AWS and NVIDIA, we’re building a global ecosystem of innovators driving the future of cybersecurity.”

Chris Grusz, Managing Director of Technology Partnerships, AWS Marketplace, highlighted the growing influence of startups in shaping cybersecurity’s next wave:

“Startups are driving innovation across every layer of the cybersecurity stack. Together with CrowdStrike and NVIDIA, we’re helping founders leverage AWS scalability and partner expertise to accelerate growth and bring new cloud and AI security solutions to market faster.”

Bartley Richardson, Senior Director of Agentic AI and Cybersecurity Engineering at NVIDIA, emphasized the program’s AI focus:

“As AI becomes foundational to cybersecurity innovation, startups need access to the right expertise, infrastructure, and ecosystem to build and scale effectively. Through the Accelerator, NVIDIA, AWS, and CrowdStrike are empowering founders to harness accelerated computing and agentic systems to meet evolving enterprise security needs.”

By uniting three of the world’s leading technology companies, the Cybersecurity Startup Accelerator continues to serve as a launchpad for transformative innovation — nurturing startups that are redefining the future of cloud security and AI-driven defense.