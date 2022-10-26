CrowdStrike collaborates with EY to deliver cloud security and observability services

CrowdStrike announced an expanded relationship to deliver Cloud Security and Observability services globally, powered by the CrowdStrike Falcon platform. This collaboration expands on existing services previously announced including: Ransomware Readiness and Resilience; Incident Response (IR), Recovery and Remediation; Identity Assessment; and Zero Trust capabilities.

“The CrowdStrike-EY Alliance combines CrowdStrike’s leading cloud security and observability solutions with the transformational consulting capabilities and services provided by EY,” said Michael Rogers, vice president of global alliances at CrowdStrike. “Our expanded alliance now provides joint customers the ability to secure their cloud workloads with CrowdStrike Cloud Security, as well as ingest their log and event data at scale with CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, providing real-time visibility to better understand and assess issues in their infrastructure environments.”

“Cloud security and observability continue to be key priorities for our clients. Our expanded alliance with CrowdStrike is critical in helping organizations address new and emerging threats,” said Dave Burg, EY Americas Cybersecurity Leader. “As a result of this relationship expansion, EY will implement CrowdStrike Cloud Security and CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale to help clients confidently secure their cloud workloads and operationalize the data they are generating for increased visibility.”

Cloud Security

The EY Cloud Security service offering leverages CrowdStrike Cloud Security, a CNAPP solution with agent-based and agentless protection, with EY’s cybersecurity professionals to accelerate the journey of clients through alignment and implementation of appropriate controls as part of the shared responsibility model. This enables DevOps and infrastructure runtime scanning teams to:

Securely move to the cloud: Build a secure and compliant path to production by assessing, architecting, implementing and optimizing key cloud security controls, whether hybrid or multi-cloud.

Build a secure and compliant path to production by assessing, architecting, implementing and optimizing key cloud security controls, whether hybrid or multi-cloud. Secure business-critical workloads: Reduce the overhead, friction and complexity associated with protecting cloud workloads, containers and serverless environments, and transform the lengthy risk and audit processes into automated and continuous ones.

Reduce the overhead, friction and complexity associated with protecting cloud workloads, containers and serverless environments, and transform the lengthy risk and audit processes into automated and continuous ones. Shift left securely:Automate the secure development of cloud-native applications, delivering full-stack protection and compliance for containers, Kubernetes and hosts across the container lifecycle.

Observability

The EY NextGen SOC service offering utilizes CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale, a modern log management solution, with EY’s (SOC) transformation practice to help clients – such as Mondelēz International – transform and optimize their cyber risk management operations practices by assessing, designing, building, improving, operating and automating their security operations and cyber defense capabilities. This enables DevOps, SecOps and IT Ops teams to:

Decrease mean time to detection (MTTD): Evaluate all security use cases with EY’s SOC Transformation services and optimize them with Falcon LogScale, which provides real-time streaming, searching and alerting.

Evaluate all security use cases with EY’s SOC Transformation services and optimize them with Falcon LogScale, which provides real-time streaming, searching and alerting. Reduce complexity and increase visibility: Spend less time managing and maintaining disparate environments and more time triaging incidents with Falcon LogScale, which centralizes all logs in a single dashboard and reduces the time spent filtering data. EY can guide clients in maximizing their most important resource – people.

Spend less time managing and maintaining disparate environments and more time triaging incidents with Falcon LogScale, which centralizes all logs in a single dashboard and reduces the time spent filtering data. EY can guide clients in maximizing their most important resource – people. Lower total cost of ownership (TCO):Remove the limitations present in traditional logging solutions by leveraging Falcon LogScale’s index-free architecture, which provides seamless data ingestion, reduced infrastructure costs and lower operational costs. EY can help clients to reduce their TCO and drive relevant business insights by assisting in their identification and prioritization of their capital and operational investments.

“EY and CrowdStrike Falcon LogScale have enabled a global, multi-functional log management solution for our growing IT, security and compliance requirements,” said Kostas Georgakopoulos, CTO & CISO at Mondelēz International.

The Cloud Security and Observability services are generally available for customers.